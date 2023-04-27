INDUSTRY ICON SHERRY CHRIS TO RETIRE FROM BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE AND ERA BRAND LEADERSHIP

Next Milestone in Illustrious Career, Chris Appointed to Serve as Anywhere Brands Executive Advisor

MADISON, N.J., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services, today announced that Sherry Chris, president and CEO of the Anywhere Expansion Brands portfolio, which includes Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate ('BHGRE') and ERA® Real Estate ('ERA'), will retire from brand leadership, effective May 1, 2023. For her next act at Anywhere, Chris has been appointed executive advisor for Anywhere Brands, supporting the company's value to its growing network of affiliated broker/owners and serving as a respected voice in the industry.

Chris, a widely recognized industry trailblazer and influencer, made the decision to retire after nearly two decades of brand leadership with Anywhere and more than 40 years in the real estate industry. In her most recent role at the helm of BHGRE and ERA, Chris has been recognized for her success in guiding the brands' strategic growth, franchise sales, and marketing innovation as well as inspiring and mentoring new generations of real estate leaders.

"The impact Sherry has made on our company, our brands, and our affiliated brokers and agents is nothing less than remarkable," said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors. "Her fearless and poised approach to creating brands is showcased by the success and growth of both Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and ERA. Sherry remains one of the most influential and impactful leaders in the real estate industry, which is why we are thrilled she will continue to share her talents with our company in her new role. We graciously thank and congratulate Sherry for her successful work as a brand leader."

Well-known for building businesses based on next-generation consumer insights, combined with a keen marketing and sales acumen, Chris's innovative mindset has fueled success for the brands that she has served. In 2008, she was hand-selected to launch the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand, and under her leadership, BHGRE grew significantly across more than 40 U.S. states and six countries and established a unique position as real estate's lifestyle brand. ERA saw similar growth with Chris at the helm, as the network footprint has expanded to 43 U.S. states and 34 countries. As new leaders are identified for BHGRE and ERA, Chris will continue to provide oversight to ensure a smooth transition.

"As I reflect on my years leading some of the greatest brands in real estate, I appreciate the immense privilege I have had to work alongside so many amazing entrepreneurs and industry leaders," said Chris. "As I move to my next chapter, I am honored Anywhere has asked me to continue following my passion of helping broker/owners across our brands thrive and find success in their business as I continue to champion them in the industry."

Chris's contributions to the industry extend beyond her brand leadership, having served on advisory boards for the National Association of REALTORS® Real Estate Services program, the Asian Real Estate Association of America Education Foundation, and New Story, a charitable organization that builds safe homes and thriving communities in developing countries.

Year after year, Chris has been recognized as one of Inman's 100 Most Influential Real Estate Leaders. In 2021, she was inducted into the RISMedia Newsmakers Hall of Fame, which celebrates industry icons for their outstanding achievements and commitment to exemplary service. Chris has also been recognized as a 2021 HousingWire Woman of Influence, a leader in the Swanepoel Power 200 list, a Luminary in RISMedia's Newsmakers list, an industry Gamechanger by RealTrends, one of the Most Influential Real Estate Executives by Real Estate Executive Magazine, and a member of Diversity Journal's Diversity Leader Women Worth Watching lists. She has been a strong advocate of engaging with businesses and consumers through social media channels – making her one of the most followed CEOs of a national real estate brand on social platforms.

Chris started her career in the banking industry and moved into real estate in 1982, quickly rising through the ranks of brokerage leadership at various real estate companies before becoming Chief Operating Officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a role she held before launching BHGRE. Chris is a graduate of The University of Western Ontario and earned an MBA from the Ivey School of Business.

