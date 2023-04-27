Supplier.io Enters First-Ever Strategic Partnership with MSDUK to Expand Global Diverse Supplier Database

Supplier.io adds MSDUK-certified suppliers to database of more than two million diverse suppliers

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplier.io, the leading data, analytics and SaaS provider of supplier diversity management solutions, today is proud to announce a partnership with Minority Supplier Development U.K. (MSDUK), the U.K.'s leading supplier diversity advocacy organization, to augment Supplier.io's database of more than two million diverse suppliers with MSDUK's database of certified U.K. businesses. Supplier.io is the only company that currently offers complete MSDUK certified diverse supplier data as part of its database.

MSDUK's data in Supplier.io will enable corporations to make more informed decisions when selecting suppliers, ensuring they meet their corporate social responsibility, ESG and diversity procurement objectives. This alliance aims to advance diversity in the global supply chain, promoting equal opportunity and inclusion for underrepresented suppliers globally.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mayank Shah and MSDUK in our shared mission to build more equitable and sustainable supply chains, driving economic growth and fostering innovation. This strategic partnership with MSDUK marks the latest milestone in Supplier.io's continued effort to empower global procurement leaders with the most accurate and reliable resources for sourcing responsible suppliers worldwide," said Aylin Basom, Supplier.io CEO.

According to the 2022 State of Supplier Diversity report, 73% of supply chain and procurement leaders are challenged in finding qualified diverse suppliers. Although 16% of registered businesses in the U.K. are ethnic minority businesses (EMBs), less than 1% of spend in the U.K. goes to EMBs. Supplier.io solves a crucial challenge to help supply chain teams find certified diverse suppliers across the globe effortlessly.

"MSDUK is proud to champion the best of British Ethnic Minority Businesses and work with leading global corporations that are committed to building diverse and inclusive supply chains," said Mayank Shah, MSDUK founder and CEO. "Diversity helps supply chains become more competitive, agile and profitable, and we are proud to help connect more businesses with certified suppliers in the U.K. through our partnership with Supplier.io."

About Supplier.io

Supplier.io is the leading data, analytics, and SaaS provider of solutions that enable companies to manage, optimize, and scale their supplier diversity programs. Working as a trusted advisor to the Supplier Diversity community, Supplier.io's mission is to support every program by providing innovative and superior end-to-end Supplier Diversity solutions. Equipped with unparalleled data intelligence, superior technology, and expert guidance, Supplier.io's customers can establish and advance their supplier diversity initiatives effectively and strategically. For more information, visit www.supplier.io.

