WIN Learning and Highlands Economic Partnership offer career readiness training to adults in central Tennessee

KINGSTON, Tenn., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adults receiving government assistance in the Highlands region of Tennessee now have a new way to prepare for a valuable and stable career.

Partnering with the Highlands Training Center, WIN Learning gives job seekers tools for career and life success.

WIN Learning, a national, leading developer of career readiness solutions, is collaborating with Highlands Economic Partnership, a group of government agencies, chambers of commerce and business leaders dedicated to providing workforce education and development programs to adults in the area. WIN is partnering with the Highlands Training Center to implement the Aim High certification program, a two-month career readiness training program for adults receiving government assistance who are re-entering the workforce.

"Career readiness goes beyond building academic skills. In order for learners to truly be career ready, they also need the opportunity to explore their interests and gain hands-on experience. We are proud to partner with the Highlands Training Center to give job seekers the right tools for career and life success," said Teresa Chasteen-Dunn, WIN Learning founder and CEO.

The goal of Aim High is to strengthen the local workforce by providing participants with lasting skills and confidence that will support long-term employment.

"Utilizing WIN Learning's career readiness resources enables us to continue educating job- seekers and empowering them to achieve success," said Ryan Barnhart, executive director of Highlands Training Center. "We are excited to partner with WIN to further our mission of improving the quality of life for people in our communities."

The Aim High program is a training in two parts. In the first month, participants will use WIN Learning's My Work Ready career exploration tool to complete the Essential Soft Skills and Work Ready assessments and evaluate their skill levels. Participants can then explore career paths that match their abilities, experience and interests, and learn more about the training required for those careers. Participants can also use the Essential Soft Skills Courseware and Work Ready Courseware to improve their skills. When they complete the first month, participants receive a personalized career plan and a certificate of achievement.

In the second month, participants get hands-on work experiences with employers in the Highlands Economic Partnership. Participants learn more about their chosen careers in person. To learn more about the Highlands Economic Partnership and the Aim High certification program, please visit www.highlandsoftn.com .

About WIN Learning

Since 1996, WIN has become the leading provider of career readiness solutions to help business, industry, workforce and districts prepare pathways for students' and job seekers' futures, whether they are college, trade school, military or workplace bound. WIN's e-learning solutions include academic and employability skills courseware, assessments, and nationally recognized credentials endorsed by the National Work Readiness Council ( www.nwrc.org ). To date, more than 10 million students worldwide have participated in the specialized career-driven courseware and education intervention initiatives as well as career readiness certification programs. For more information, go to www.winlearning.com or call 888-717-9461.

About Highlands Economic Partnership

The Highlands Economic Partnership, launched in 2006 by the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce as the Highlands Initiative, is a collaborative, public/private sector program designed to boost economic and community development in Jackson, Overton, Putnam and White counties. Investor companies made up of federal, state, city and county governments and agencies, chambers of commerce, key officials and business leaders throughout the region, play fundamental roles in the program's development. To learn more, visit: https://www.highlandsoftn.com .

