Fight Against Cyberpsychosis -- G FUEL Launches Energy Drink Inspired by CD PROJEKT RED's "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners"

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A mysterious stranger approaches you in the seedy underbelly of Night City. "Hey choom, wanna take a wild braindance? Got a preem one for you — but you're gonna need something else if you wanna avoid an overload. Here, take this." He hands you a colorful box…

G FUEL Immuno-Fluid, inspired by

G FUEL, in partnership with video game development studio CD PROJEKT RED, has announced a new Immuno-Fluid flavor inspired by the studio's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime. The 40-serving Tub is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com. Fans can also pick up a Collector's Box or a deluxe YouTooz Collector's Box that includes a limited-edition Edgerunners vinyl figure not available anywhere else!

The new G FUEL Immuno-Fluid Collector's Box and fully wrapped 16 oz Shaker Cup feature original illustrations of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners protagonists David and Lucy. The new G FUEL Immuno-Fluid YouTooz Collector's Box comes with a 40-serving tub and new exclusive vinyl YouTooz figure of an "Illuminated" Rebecca!

G FUEL Immuno-Fluid is an energy formula that is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the most captivating anime series of the past year, so we wanted to celebrate the anime with an equally captivating G FUEL flavor that combines three familiar tastes – grape, banana, and apple – into something entirely new," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "Whether you're embarking on an anime binge or a high-risk trip through Night City, Immuno-Fluid is a delicious way to help you stay alert and focused."

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula , ready-to-drink cans , powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With more than 344,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja , MoistCr1TiKaL , Sentinels Esports , NoisyButters , PewDiePie , Mikal Bridges , Michael Dickson , Summit1G , Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

About CD PROJEKT RED

CD PROJEKT RED is a game development studio founded in 2002. It develops and publishes video games for personal computers and video game consoles. The studio's flagship titles include The Witcher series of games, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, and the futuristic AAA role-playing game — Cyberpunk 2077, upon which the Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, created by CD PROJEKT RED and Studio Trigger, is based. Together with GOG.COM , a game store offering hand-picked titles for PC and Mac, CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT Group. CD PROJEKT S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011).

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports®

