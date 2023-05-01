43rd Annual Building Safety Month Begins

The International Code Council's 2023 campaign, themed "Building Safety Starts with You!" focuses on how building safety is personal, local and global

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the first day of Building Safety Month 2023, the International Code Council's 43rd annual campaign designed to increase awareness of building safety issues in homes, schools and other global buildings.

"This year's theme, 'It Starts with You', invites people to consider how building safety impacts nearly every part of their lives including their homes and families," said Code Council President Michael Wich, CBO. "During Building Safety Month, we encourage people to become more aware of the building codes and standards that protect us from harm. We hope it leads to more discussions around what we can all do to create safer spaces to live, work and play."

The weekly themes for this year's campaign are:

Week One: Building Safety Starts at Home (May 1-7) highlights how building safety impacts our everyday lives.

impacts our everyday lives. ) highlights how building safetyimpacts our everyday lives.

Week Two: Building Safety Professionals and You (May 8-14) clarifies the role of building safety professionals in our communities.

safety professionals in our communities. ) clarifies the role of buildingsafety professionals in our communities.

Week Three: Preparing your Community ( May 15-21 ) focuses on how to prepare for

natural disasters and other hazardous events. ) focuses on how to prepare fornatural disasters and other hazardous events.

Week Four: Advocating for your Community (May 22-28) provides tips and tools to advocate for local building safety.

advocate for local building safety. ) provides tips and tools toadvocate for local building safety.

Week Five: Solving Challenges Together ( May 29-31 ) illustrates what countries are doing

to address issues such as water scarcity and clean buildings. ) illustrates what countries are doingto address issues such as water scarcity and clean buildings.

Each year, the Code Council, its members and communities around the world celebrate building safety through proclamations, educational events and community gatherings. To view current proclamations, or submit your own proclamation to declare May as Building Safety Month, click here.

"Building safety is something many people take for granted," said Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO. "By becoming more aware of building codes and the important role they play in the built environment, we can take an active part in keeping our homes, schools, businesses, and communities safe and sustainable."

View the 2023 Building Safety Month Poster here, or learn about sponsorship options by clicking here.

For more information, visit BuildingSafetyMonth.org or ICCsafe.org.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

