Arch Street Capital Advisors Expands into Infrastructure

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Street Capital Advisors, LLC, ("Arch Street") a leading real estate investment and advisory firm, is excited to announce its entry into the infrastructure sector. With over 20 years of experience executing successful investments in real estate, Arch Street is expanding its focus to include infrastructure investments that follow similar investment principles and themes.

Infrastructure (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to broaden our investment focus to include infrastructure"

The decision to expand into infrastructure investments is based on a specific mandate received by Arch Street from one of its existing capital partners. "We are excited to broaden our investment focus to include infrastructure," said Arch Street Capital Advisors CEO, Anup Patel. "With our proven track record of successful real estate investments, we are confident that we can bring the same strategic and diligent approach to infrastructure investments. Our team is excited to explore new investment opportunities that align with our investment philosophy and contribute to sustainable investments across the globe."

On behalf of its institutional capital partner, Arch Street is seeking passive infrastructure investments across all sectors and all geographies. The assets must be leased or contracted to investment grade counterparties for a duration of 20+ years, with the counterparty bearing all operational risk. Target sectors include, but are not limited to, power generation and utilities, mining and resources, shipping and marine, healthcare, and telecom. These investments will be made on an all-cash basis, with a preference for transactions ranging in size from $200 million to $800 million, with capacity up to $3 billion.

The infrastructure investments will focus on projects that support economic growth, promote sustainable development, and improve quality of life for communities. Arch Street looks forward to exploring new investment opportunities that deliver value to its capital partners.

About Arch Street Capital Advisors

Arch Street Capital Advisors is a full-service real estate investment and advisory firm. Arch Street specializes in assisting institutional investors with their real estate investment strategies including acquisition and joint venture advisory, financing advisory, and asset management and disposition services. Since 2003, Arch Street has advised its capital partners on more than $9.7 billion of acquisitions, dispositions, and financings. Arch Street manages a diverse portfolio of investments across multiple sectors, including: industrial, retail, office, multi-family, single-family, hospitality, health care, student housing and land.

For more information on Arch Street Capital Advisors, go to www.archstreetcapital.com

Arch Street Capital Advisors (PRNewsfoto/Arch Street Capital Advisors) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arch Street Capital Advisors, LLC.