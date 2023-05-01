COVENANT HOUSE CELEBRATES NIGHT OF COVENANT HOUSE STARS GALA ON MAY 22

Presented by Delta Air Lines, the special evening features appearances by Ariana DeBose, Rachel Brosnahan, Audra McDonald, John Dickerson, Jason Ralph, Stephanie Ruhle among others. The evening will include a special performance by Grammy-nominated musical group Tank and the Bangas.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant House, the largest charity in the Americas helping youth facing homelessness and survivors of trafficking, will hold its annual Night of Covenant House Stars Gala on Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at the Javits Center Rooftop Pavilion and Terrace in New York City.

Night of Covenant House Stars (PRNewsfoto/Covenant House) (PRNewswire)

Night of Covenant House Stars will feature Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner and Covenant House International Board Member Rachel Brosnahan; Academy and Golden Globe Award winner and Covenant House International Board member Ariana DeBose; news anchor, best-selling author, and Covenant House International Board member John Dickerson; Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner and Covenant House International Board Member Audra McDonald; actor and producer Jason Ralph; and host of MSNBC's The 11th Hour Stephanie Ruhle.

"The funds and awareness we will raise on May 22 will help Covenant House provide high-quality care to the thousands of youth who will come through our doors this year, and to advocate at every level of government and society for solutions to the root causes of youth homelessness," said Covenant House President and CEO Bill Bedrossian.

This year's gala will feature a special music performance from Grammy nominated Tank and the Bangas. The New Orleans-based band is known for their vibrant blend of R&B, funk, hip-hop, gospel, and spoken word poetry. After winning the 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Contest, the band was nominated in the Best New Artist category for the 2020 Grammy Awards. The band's third studio album, Red Balloon received a nomination for "Best Progressive R&B Album" at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Eric Hutcherson, Executive Vice President and Chief People and Inclusion Officer at Universal Music Group will receive the prestigious Covenant House Board Service Award for the time and talent he has given as a true champion for youth experiencing homelessness.

Delta Air Lines will be honored by Covenant House for ten years of commitment and support of youth experiencing homelessness, not only through much-needed funding but by providing job training and placements for young people overcoming homelessness.

"Night of Covenant House Stars is a powerful evening where we bring together our biggest supporters and showcase why our work remains critical in cities around the globe," said Bedrossian. "We are so grateful to our partners at Delta Air Lines and to all our celebrities and supporters who believe with us that no young person should experience homelessness."

This event ensures that we can continue to make a difference for youth in our programs in 34 cities across six countries, and give voice to the young people who every day are pursuing their dreams and their futures.

You can purchase a ticket to attend the event here .

ABOUT COVENANT HOUSE

Covenant House is the largest, primarily privately funded charity in the Americas helping young people facing homelessness and survivors of trafficking, providing 24/7 crisis care and ongoing support in 34 cities across six countries. In over 50 years of service, Covenant House has never closed the doors and our high-quality programs are designed to empower young people to rise and overcome adversity, today and in the future.

For more information, go to www.covenanthouse.org

CONTACT: Tom Manning | VP Marketing & Public Relations | tmanning@covenanthouse.org

Wolf Kasteler PR | covenanthouse@wk-pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Covenant House