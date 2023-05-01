K-Swiss and McLaren Racing Will Debut Their Collaborative Team Performance-Driven Collection For 2023 F1 Racing Season

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since announcing their multi-year partnership with McLaren Racing, LA based tennis performance and heritage footwear brand K-Swiss will be releasing the first of their three collaborative collections.

This partnership is based off both brand's values of innovation and passion for cutting-edge design. K-Swiss's The Tubes Technology is an example of this, which is known for its comfort, cushioning, and performance qualities. As a team of race car engineers who are on their feet for upwards of 12 hours a day and work in extreme weather conditions, it was imperative they have shoes that can perform for as long as they do. Using the DNA of The TubesTechnology, K-Swiss worked closely with McLaren in order to customize shoes that met all of the specific needs; and just like that, Tubes shoes became the official 2023 team footwear for all McLaren Racing mechanics, engineers, and VIP staffing.

With rich history in performance embedded into the culture of both brands, expansion and development were inevitable. After spending creative time together the collaboration partners broadened the scope of their product range beyond original expectations. As a way of introducing K-Swiss to the McLaren and Formula 1 world, there was no better way to kick off the partnership than by introducing iconic heritage styles that have been known and loved by K-Swiss consumers for decades. Although these styles already exist, it is the way the collection encapsulates the mutual sophistication and long-standing legacy of both brands that brings the footwear to life.

"There is an unspoken strength in being able to stand the test of time. Partnering with McLaren was a decision that felt right from both ends. Our experience and expertise in our respective fields allowed us to come together to expand our reach and establish a new milestone in the storied histories of both brands." Rob Langstaff, International Brand President of K-Swiss.

For their first drop, K-Swiss and McLaren have put together the ultimate Fan's Starter Pack - so you can expect to see McLaren's well known papaya color displayed! By reimagining the proprietary McLaren Team shoe, K-Swiss will offer the same Tubes Technology for day-to-day wear so that fans can feel like a real part of the team. Alongside the Tubes Technology will sit a beautiful offering of footwear inspired by both heritage, lifestyle, and performance: the perfect blend for the incredible fans.

"We are excited to announce our collaboration with K-Swiss, a brand with so much history. K-Swiss understand our team's need for high-quality, adaptable and comfortable footwear, alongside our passion for pushing boundaries and innovating in all areas," says Lindsey Eckhouse, Director, Licensing and Digital Products, McLaren Racing.

The K-Swiss x McLaren collection will consist of 3 product launches throughout the year and will be available to the public for purchase on Kswiss.com , McLaren.com , and for a limited time available for in-store purchase at Addict .

ABOUT K-SWISS

From the beginning, K-Swiss was driven by an entrepreneurial spirit when two Swiss brothers moved to California to create a footwear brand focused on tennis. As avid skiers, the brothers took inspiration from leather ski boots to create a supportive, leather tennis shoe. Introduced in 1966, the K-Swiss Classic was the world's first all-leather tennis shoe. It quickly gained worldwide acclaim and became a style statement both on and off the court, worn casually in country clubs and just as fashionably on city streets. Now, 57 years later, K-Swiss is building from its heritage as an American tennis brand and writing new chapters in its storied history. Paying homage to the hard work of our founders and the competitive nature of the game that inspired it all, K-Swiss is dedicated to outfitting and inspiring the next generation of tennis players and injecting that same inspiration and energy into other racquet sport and lifestyle products.

ABOUT MCLAREN RACING

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. In 2023, the team will compete in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers René Rast and Jake Hughes, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. The team also competes in the F1 Esports Pro Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors' and Drivers' Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

