Liberty Bankers Insurance Group Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2023 American Business Awards®

Company Recognized for Its Innovative On-the-Spot Underwriting Technology

DALLAS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a nationally recognized provider of life, health, and financial products, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the New Product and Services, Financial Services category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards® today.

LBIG received this honor for its enhancements to the On-the-Spot (OTS) underwriting process for Medicare Supplement applications. With OTS, an insurance agent and applicant receive an underwriting decision in three minutes or less. Through artificial intelligence, LBIG enhanced the OTS product to offer an 00% digital application and underwriting experience with rapid point-of-sale decisions.

"We are pleased to be recognized for our On-the-Spot innovation," said Eric Johansson, executive vice president and chief operations officer of Liberty Bankers Insurance Group. "By harnessing cutting-edge technology and customer-centric design, we delivered a transformative underwriting solution that sets a new standard for excellence in the Medicare Supplement marketplace."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13.

About Liberty Bankers Insurance Group

Based in Dallas, Texas, Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG) is a nationally recognized and respected insurance group that offers a variety of life, health, and financial products. Rated A- Excellent by AM Best, LBIG is comprised of American Monumental Life Insurance Company, American Benefit Life Insurance Company, Capitol Life Insurance Company, and Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company.

More information is available at www.lbig.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

