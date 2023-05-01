Red Roof® Partners with United Way Worldwide to Support its Annual Global Day of Action Volunteering Initiative

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is partnering with United Way Worldwide® through its 'Room in Your Heart' (RIYH) purpose-driven program, in anticipation of the United Way 'Global Day of Action' volunteering initiative. Through this program, United Way creates meaningful volunteer opportunities that make it easy for people to tackle some of the toughest problems facing their communities.

Red Roof® is once again partnering with Canine Companions® for its latest ‘Room in Your Heart’ purpose-driven promotion. Travelers who book and stay at Red Roof from February 1, 2023, through February 28, 2023, can save 15% on their stay, and a percentage of the purchase price from that completed stay will be donated to Canine Companions. (PRNewswire)

Travelers who book and stay at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property from May 1 through May 25, 2023, will save 15% on their stay, and 5% of the purchase price from each completed stay will be donated to United Way Worldwide. Guests may book directly using VP Code 629156 at redroof.com or on the app, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, or at any property.

Each year, on and around June 21, tens of thousands of people in hundreds of communities around the world come together for United Way's Day of Action. For some, it's stuffing backpacks full of books to encourage reading and improve early literacy. For others, it's planting community gardens to foster civic pride and promote affordable, healthy eating. Day of Action mirrors the work that United Way does all year long, building stronger, more equitable communities where everyone can thrive.

"United Way Worldwide is committed to mobilizing volunteers around the world to improve conditions in their communities, which aligns with Red Roof's core values," said Marina MacDonald, Red Roof Chief Marketing Officer. "As part of our Room in Your Heart program, we will be encouraging all Red Roof team members across the country to volunteer to improve conditions in the communities we serve."

"We are so grateful for the continued partnership of Red Roof, their operators and their guests, to support those in need," said Alice Archabal, United Way Worldwide Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer. "United Way Worldwide and Red Roof share the value of community, and we know that galvanizing support for fundamentals like education, economic mobility, and health will help more people to thrive in the communities we serve."

Previous Room in Your Heart philanthropic campaigns have been impactful for selected organizations, including the American Cancer Society®, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the USO®, Canine Companions® and more.

