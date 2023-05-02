ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND CELEBRATES ITS 25TH ANNIVERSARY WITH EXCLUSIVE $25,000 ITINERARY FOR GUESTS TO EXPERIENCE THE BAHAMAS, LIKE NEVER BEFORE

~ Star-Studded Events, New Restaurants and More Mark the Resort's Royal Celebration ~

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Atlantis Paradise Island's 25th anniversary, the iconic resort continues the year-long festivities with an exclusive, limited-time $25,000 itinerary (#TheRoyalat25) for guests to experience the property in an unprecedented way.

25th Anniversary at Atlantis Paradise Island (PRNewswire)

For 25 years, the world-famous resort has been internationally recognized for its extraordinary marine life, celebrated pink architecture, luxurious guest rooms, suites and amenities, and impressive dining experiences. The Atlantis Paradise Island's 25th Anniversary Celebration kicked off on January 1st, 2023, with the Music Making Waves concert series featuring Grammy Award-Winning artists, including Lizzo and The Chainsmokers, celebrity host and DJ Nick Cannon, among others.

In March, the property hosted the inaugural five-day Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival (NPIWFF) , showcasing world-renowned top chefs and TV personalities, including Duff Goldman, Alex Guarnaschelli, JJ Johnson, Aarón Sánchez, and Andrew Zimmern, along with musical guests Grammy award-winning artist Wyclef Jean and reality TV star and celebrity DJ Kim Lee. Additionally, the resort has continued rolling out a dazzling array of highly anticipated new food and beverage offerings, notably becoming the only destination in the region with three Michelin star-rated chefs Nobu Matsuhisa (Nobu), José Andrés (Fish) and Michael White (Paranza).

The #TheRoyalat25 itinerary offers guests an unparalleled adventure throughout the Bahamas. The experience starts at $25,000 and includes the following:

Five-night stay in a luxurious suite in The Royal, The Cove, The Reef, or The Coral.

Eight-course dinner at Michelin-starred Chef José Andrés' restaurant FISH.

Full-day seaplane adventure to Kamalame Cay, with an overwater tour of the Andros Great Barrier Reef, a day of island exploration, and a 'sea-to-table' beachside lunch under a palapa.

Overnight Marine Life Camping adventure: a guide-led snorkel through the resort's underwater ruins with baby manta rays and rescued marine mammals, and a fireside dinner on the beach before sleeping in a climate-controlled tent at Dolphin Cay.

His and her sterling silver jewelry from Atlantis' Crystal Court shops, commemorating the resort's silver anniversary valued up to $1,000 .

Day-long VIP guide to Aquaventure, the largest waterpark in the region, offering expedited access to the resort's famed water slides, pools and attractions, including the thrilling Leap of Faith .

Indulgence at the award-winning Mandara Spa with massage, facial and body scrub treatments blending ancient Balinese healing, traditional European therapies, and natural elements unique to the Bahamas .

Guided tours highlighting Atlantis' marine life conservation efforts and fish hospital, followed by a trip to Ardastra Gardens & Wildlife Conservation Centre to learn about the Bahamas' indigenous wildlife, including the gardens' famous Flamingo walk.

Omakase and sake experience at Nobu's exclusive Sake Room.

Daily pool side cabana with a dedicated butler, a variety of tropical drinks and culinary delights of choice.

Casino chips, valued at $2,500 , for use in Atlantis' renowned casino featuring 85 gaming tables and the latest electronic slot machines.

A selection of gifts from Atlantis' Marina Village boutiques including the Bahamas' artisan My Ocean and The Plait Lady shops.

A photographer on hand for select moments to capture and memorialize the incredible trip.

"This year will be one to remember for decades to come," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. "The 25th anniversary is a monumental and exciting milestone for the resort, our team and the destination. We started the year with a variety of memorable events and look forward to continuing to provide our guests incredible ways to enjoy Atlantis."

Throughout 2023, Atlantis Paradise Island is rolling out bold multimillion-dollar renovations and exciting new partnerships throughout the resort – from a complete renovation of The Royal Towers to a reimagined Atlantis Casino and much more. The resort's 25th anniversary launches a new chapter for the celebrated destination, ensuring that travelers will continue to experience the best at Atlantis Paradise Island, with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine, and extraordinary experiences.

The five-night #TheRoyalat25 experience starts at $25,000 based on double occupancy and can be booked by contacting Sapphire Services at (877) 275-2921.

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis features five unique lodging options: the grand iconic towers of recently renovated The Royal, family-friendly accommodations at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove, and residential-style accommodations at The Reef. All resort guests can book bespoke offerings using Atlantis' Sapphire Services, with a selection of curated itineraries showcasing the culture and beauty of the Bahamas.

Atlantis features five unique lodging options: the grand iconic towers of recently renovated The Royal, family-friendly accommodations at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove, and residential-style accommodations at The Reef. All resort guests can book bespoke offerings using Atlantis' Sapphire Services, with a selection of curated itineraries showcasing the culture and beauty of the Bahamas.

Guests at Atlantis can choose from over 20 dining options, from beachside bites to upscale dinner venues. With the 2023 opening of Chef Michael White's coastal Italian restaurant Paranza at The Cove, Atlantis will become the only resort in the region with three Michelin star-rated chefs: White, Nobu Matsuhisa and José Andrés. Also debuting in 2023 are Shake Shack, the brand's first Caribbean outpost, and Silan by Chef Alon Shaya.

Aquaventure, one of the world's largest waterparks, is a 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides features 14 pools and five miles of white sand beaches in the center of Atlantis. The resort is also home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, with over 65,000 aquatic animals from 250 species making their home in natural ocean-fed lagoons and habitats, including Dolphin Cay , the unparalleled marine animal conservation and education center created to provide guests with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature's most friendly mammals.

Since its debut 25 years ago, Atlantis has also remained dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation. Through its purpose-led efforts with Dolphin Cay and the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF), Atlantis has committed to a meaningful connection with the ocean, marine life, sustainability, and environmental stewardship through marine education, animal rescue and rehabilitation, and restoration of sea species and their habitats throughout the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

For more information about Atlantis Paradise Island, please visit www.atlantisbahamas.com .

Atlantis, Paradise Island logo. (PRNewsFoto/Atlantis, Paradise Island) (PRNewswire)

