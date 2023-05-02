Human Rights Attorney Releases Report on Arman Dzhumageldiev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Human rights attorney Yevgeniy Yavorskiy has released a report alleging that officials in Kazakhstan have denied due process to political prisoner Arman Dzhumageldiev, one of the country's prominent political figures. Dzhumageldiev was arrested during mass protests against the government in 2022, which escalated into violent clashes with the police and resulted in the deaths of over 200 citizens and the arrests of several political prisoners. Yavorskiy's report argues that the denial of due process violates Dzhumageldiev's human rights and the constitution of Kazakhstan. He also expressed concern that the authorities have systematically removed Dzhumageldiev's legal team to weaken his case.

The report notes that Dzhumageldiev played an active role in providing humanitarian aid during the protests and promoting civil obedience. However, the authorities arrested him on charges of inciting the protests. Since then, he has been detained in a single cell and pressured to confess, which he has refused to do.

The report highlights that Kazakhstan has been listed in the U.S. State Department's 2022 Report on Human Rights Practices for multiple violations of the fundamental human rights of imprisoned persons. The report emphasizes the need for due process for politically persecuted individuals to prevent Kazakhstan from remaining an authoritarian state.

