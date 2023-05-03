.HIPHOP Domain Name Registry Announces the addition of GoDaddy to its list of Registrar Partners

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The .HIPHOP Domain Name Registry is excited to announce that it has added the world's largest domain name registrar, GoDaddy, to its list of accredited partners accepting domain registrations for the .HipHop domain name extension.

The .HipHop domain extension was created to serve the Hip Hop community, including artists, musicians, DJs, producers, and fans. By GoDaddy joining .HipHop in its effort to help support the advancement of Hip Hop culture online, GoDaddy customers now have access to a unique platform offering meaningful connections to the Hip Hop community.

"The .HipHop domain name really showcases the possibilities with domain name extensions," said GoDaddy President, Domains Paul Nicks. "It is ideal for businesses and individuals looking to establish a unique and authentic online presence that reflects their passion for Hip Hop culture. GoDaddy is committed to empowering our customers with the tools and resources they need to succeed online, and the .HipHop domain extension is a perfect example of that."

"We're excited to add GoDaddy to our list of partners and bring the .HipHop domain extension for websites, email, and Web3/Blockchain applications to a wider audience," said Monte Cahn, Managing Partner and Director of the .HIPHOP Registry. "This partnership offers a tremendous opportunity to showcase the passion and creativity of the Hip Hop community and reach new audiences on a global scale."

The .HipHop domain extension provides a platform for individuals and businesses to showcase their love for Hip Hop culture, connect with like-minded individuals, and promote their brand and services within the community. The addition of GoDaddy to .HIPHOP's list of registrar partners will enable more people to participate in this global and dynamic community, and strengthen the connection between Hip Hop culture and the wider online world.

"Ajene Watson, Managing Partner and Director of the .HIPHOP Registry said, "GoDaddy is an industry staple. A name people trust and naturally gravitate toward when registering a domain name. I'd like to thank GoDaddy for understanding the plight of the communities comprising Hip Hop, and being a supporter of the culture. Demonstrated in both the entrepreneurial and businesses programs they currently offer, and of course by accepting the .HIPHOP Domain Name Registry as a partner too now carry the .HipHop domain extension. This is a big day for Hip Hop culture!"

To register a .HipHop domain name, visit www.get.hiphop or any of our accredited registrar partners, including GoDaddy, for assistance.

Dot Hip Hop, LLC was founded in 2021 to serve as the exclusive ICANN Accredited domain name registry for the .HipHop top-level domain. Its mission is to give artists, entertainers, musicians, athletes, brands, the culture and community of Hip Hop, the ability to further brand their identity with domain names that fully represent and encapsulate who they are. Hip Hop is, and has always been, more than music. Hip Hop represents an eclectic culture, which has defined several generations around the world for nearly 50 years, and will continue to do so for many years to come.

