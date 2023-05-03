Mindgruve Unveils Future Forward Rebrand for Mitek

Global Marketing Agency Launches a Full Rebrand for Top Identity Verification Provider

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgruve , one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in the U.S., announced today the completion of a rebrand for Mitek , a global leader in digital identity verification solutions that makes digital access faster and more secure than ever. As part of the project, Mindgruve designed a new logo and identity system along with a tagline and full website redesign, including landing pages for the company's newest products, MiPass and MiVIP .

The rebranding effort, which included a new visual identity and key messaging platform, was undertaken to reflect Mitek's growing presence in the industry and its commitment to providing trust and convenience at every digital interaction.

"I am thrilled to unveil our new brand and logo, which embody our unwavering commitment to securing digital access at every level," stated Cindy White, chief marketing officer for Mitek. "The standout creative developed by Mindgruve brilliantly sets us apart from the competition and enhances our position as a leader in our industry. We are excited to share this new chapter in our journey with our valued customers and partners, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver unparalleled value to all those who trust in our brand."

Mindgruve's team worked closely with Mitek to develop a modern and sleek visual identity that perfectly captured Mitek's commitment to both innovation and trustworthiness. The new branding combines a vibrant palette and standout imagery with a distinctive logo to differentiate Mitek from a crowd of competitors all claiming the same benefits.

"We're proud to have led Mitek's rebranding process and to have helped them articulate their vision for the brand's future," said Chad Robley , CEO of Mindgruve. "This new brand launch further strengthens our relationship with Mitek as they prepare for expansive growth."

The new branding will be rolled out across all of Mitek's marketing and communication channels, including the company's website, social media platforms, and trade show exhibits.

About Mindgruve

We are a global digital agency comprised of strategists, creatives, media experts, data scientists, and engineers driven by one common purpose — accelerate business growth through marketing and technology. For more information, visit https://mindgruve.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Mitek Systems, Inc.

Mitek is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek's advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies with new levels of control, deployment ease, and operation while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,500 of the world's largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com . Follow Mitek on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube , and read Mitek's latest blog posts here .

