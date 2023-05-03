OneOncology Inks Partnership with Two Independent Practices

Coastal Cancer Center in Myrtle Beach, SC, and Pacific Cancer Care in Monterey, CA Bring OneOncology to 18 Practice Partners Nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the national platform for independent oncology practices, has finalized partnership agreements with two practices bringing 11 additional medical oncologists, one palliative care physician, and 15 advanced practice providers onto the platform.

With the addition of Coastal Cancer Center in South Carolina, OneOncology now has practice partners in 14 states. (PRNewswire)

Coastal Cancer Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Joins OneOncology

Coastal Cancer Center, which is led by Dr. Emily Touloukian, has six medical oncologists, a hospitalist, and eight advanced practice providers caring for patients at four locations in the Myrtle Beach area. The practice offers patients medical oncology, and hematology, as well as the convenience of an in-office lab, oral pharmacy, and advanced medical imaging services, including PET/CT. Coastal Cancer Center intends to grow by attracting additional medical oncologists and multispecialty physicians to practice in Myrtle Beach, while also expanding services across the continuum of cancer care.

"Joining other independent oncology practices on the OneOncology platform gives our practice the best opportunity to grow and bring cutting-edge cancer care and clinical trials to our patients," said Dr. Touloukian, President of Coastal Cancer Center, Community Oncology Alliance board member and immediate past president of the South Carolina Oncology Society. "We're thrilled to join OneOncology and its partners and look forward to our future together."

Monterey, California-based Pacific Cancer Care Joins OneOncology

Pacific Cancer Care, which is based in Monterey, California, has five medical oncologists, one palliative care physician, and seven advanced practice providers. The practice offers patients medical oncology, hematology, clinical trials, palliative care, chronic care management, health coach counseling, an in-house lab, and oral pharmacy services. The practice, which is led by Dr. Zach Koontz, President and Managing Partner of Pacific Cancer Care, is poised to grow by adding medical oncologists, specialty physicians, including gynecological oncologists, as well as cancer care clinics.

"California's Central Coast is an incredible place to care for cancer patients," said Dr. Koontz. "Partnering with OneOncology provides us with the expertise and resources to attract additional physicians to our independent practice while also offering our patients additional clinical trials and other innovative therapies. We are extremely excited about partnering with national experts in cancer care."

Pacific Cancer Care joins the Los Angeles Cancer Network and Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego as the third Golden State oncology practice partner of OneOncology. With the addition of Coastal Cancer Center in South Carolina, OneOncology now has practice partners in 14 states.

"OneOncology has tremendous momentum," said Dr. Jeff Patton, CEO, OneOncology. "On the heels of announcing new financial and strategic partners, practices continue to see the value our partnership brings to them, their physicians, and practices. We look forward to working with our new partners to help each realize their goals to grow and further our mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer."

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 960 cancer care providers care for approximately 528,000 patients at more than 300 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

