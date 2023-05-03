Scandinavia's Largest Hospital Becomes Second Institution in Norway to Adopt PrecisePK's Bayesian Dosing Software

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PrecisePK announces that it will begin partnering with Oslo University Hospital (OUS) in Norway. PrecisePK is delighted to welcome OUS on board as its second Norwegian health institution, following the University Hospital of North Norway (UNN). PrecisePK is accelerating in delivering model-informed precision dosing (MIPD) solutions on a global scale.

Oslo University Hospital modernizes its technology used for patient-centered care with PrecisePK's Bayesian MIPD.

In 2021, UNN's system-wide implementation of Bayesian AUC dosing for vancomycin and busulfan was a resounding success. PrecisePK now delivers its technology to Oslo University Hospital to enhance patient-centric care. From minimizing drug toxicity and adverse events to identifying the optimal dosage for cancer drugs, patient safety takes priority. "In our clinical pharmacology lab at Oslo University Hospital, we are delighted that we have finally come to the point where we can start using a platform like PrecisePK in our clinical routine as well as in research," remarked Stein Bergan, Ph.D., professor at Oslo University Hospital and the University of Oslo.

"Our experience with PrecisePK is it's a user-friendly and intuitive interface. With PrecisePK, we expect to transition away from the various in-house applications, for drugs like busulfan, tacrolimus, vancomycin, and aminoglycosides. We have taken a significant step forward in our ability to provide TDM (therapeutic drug monitoring) and PGx (pharmacogenomics) support to clinics."

"We are looking forward to building models for more drugs where we have large data sets. By establishing this practice with a documented and validated tool like PrecisePK, we will consolidate our clinical service and upgrade it to the highest standard of care for model-informed precision dosing," Dr. Bergan continues, underlining another significant contribution this partnership will bring to clinicians worldwide through Bayesian MIPD.

About Oslo University Hospital

Oslo University Hospital (OUS) is a highly specialized hospital carrying out advanced patient treatment, research, and trial treatments. As Scandinavia's largest hospital, it handles over 1.2 million patient treatments annually. It is also responsible for approximately 50 percent of all medical and healthcare research conducted at Norwegian hospitals.

About PrecisePK

PrecisePK is a global leading provider of therapeutic drug monitoring software for Bayesian model-informed precision dosing. By leveraging real-time bedside assistance in drug dosing, therapeutic analytics, local populations model, AKI predictor , and other resources , the software is designed to streamline the work necessary to achieve individualized treatment and safeguard patient care, at the point of care.

