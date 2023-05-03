'TheraFace PRO' Awarded "2023 Allure Readers' Choice"

Therabody Secures Position in Beauty with Pinnacle Beauty Publication Award

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody , the global pioneer in wellness technology, is pleased to announce that the revolutionary TheraFace PRO has been named a winner of the 2023 Allure Readers' Choice Awards in the Beauty Breakthroughs category. Receiving more than 500,000 reader votes, this industry-leading award recognizes the best products in Beauty and firmly cements Therabody's imprint in the beauty category.

TheraFace PRO is the ultimate facial health device, integrating eight science-backed facial health treatments into one easy-to-use, packable handheld. Treatments are multi-tasking beauty and facial wellness therapies that include an exfoliating cleansing ring, skin-toning microcurrent, rejuvenating LED light therapy, and tension-easing percussive therapy. Because every face is unique, Therabody engineered the most personalized experience possible with an easy-glide magnetic ring system that allows users to seamlessly switch between, and even combine treatments.

Allure readers concluded that the 'TheraFace PRO' stood out from other facial therapies, providing exceptional value and quality to its customers.

"True beauty innovation is hard to come by. The TheraFace PRO plays your cheekbones like a snare drum, delivering a boost in the glow department, but it can also morph into a whopping eight different de-puffing, firming, skin tone-evening facial devices," says Allure.

The product has received critical acclaim from customers and experts alike for bringing Therabody's renowned technology behind percussive therapy to the face to reduce tension, relax facial muscles, and care for it at the deepest level — true facial health therapy.

"It is an honor for TheraFace to win an award as prestigious as the Allure Readers' Choice," said Founder and Chief Wellness Officer, Dr. Jason Wersland. "This one feels especially meaningful because it was chosen by Allure readers. To be honored in the beauty category when we set out to make something that helped with facial health is really exciting. And, this is just the beginning of our beauty innovations."

Earning this accolade from Allure is a significant accomplishment for Therabody, and the company plans to use this recognition to continue to drive innovation and excellence in its beauty product offerings.

About Therabody

Therabody® is the wellness technology leader with a mission to inspire and enable every body and mind to keep moving. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland who invented the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun®, to alleviate his own debilitating pain after a traumatic accident, the company's product and content ecosystem has expanded beyond muscle recovery into hardware, proprietary software, digital content, and biometrics, that have proven benefits for body and mind.

Science is in Therabody's DNA; products and services are validated using modern science combined with internal and external research. Therabody's products and content are embraced by the medical community, sports and beauty industry leaders, and millions of consumers worldwide. Currently available in more than 60 countries, including at company-owned retail stores and at Reset®, a whole-body wellness and recovery center, the product line includes proprietary technologies and leverages biometrics for personalized real-time therapies. For more information, please download the Therabody App for iOS or Android , visit www. therabody .com , or follow @therabody on social media.

