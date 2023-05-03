Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires Financial Practice of Timothy Nicksick

ATLANTA, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty J. Young Wealth Management (TJY) has acquired the financial advisory practice of Timothy Nicksick. Nicksick's practice, based in Charleston, West Virginia, will expand TJY's presence within the state. Nicksick's clients will gain access to the full suite of investment and retirement planning services offered by TJY.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the great people of West Virginia," said CEO Ty Young. "Mr. Nicksick's pursuit of retirement and exciting collaboration with Ty J. Young Wealth Management will ensure that his clients continue to receive top-tier service for their financial goals."

This is the 32nd acquisition of Ty J. Young Wealth Management in the past five years as the firm's nationwide presence continues to grow to serve more than 7,000 clients with a focus on safety of principal and reasonable returns.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for more than 7,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance, with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Ty J. Young Wealth Management