Pineapple Juice Lovers Unite! Rally with Dole Packaged Foods to Establish Pineapple Juice Day as a National Holiday

On National Orange Juice Day, Dole launches a petition to give pineapple juice its time to shine while giving back to Feeding America®

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Today–on National Orange Juice Day– Dole Packaged Foods, LLC launched a petition to establish August 17, 2023 as National Pineapple Juice Day. Pineapple juice is naturally superior due to its unique taste and boost of Vitamin C, yet, it often doesn't get the recognition it deserves–it doesn't even have its own holiday. Ninety years after Dole first stamped its name on cans of pineapple juice, now is the time for pineapple juice to shine even more.

Pineapple Juice Deserves its Own Holiday! Sign the petition today! (PRNewswire)

Dole is calling for all pineapple juice lovers to sign the petition and once 5,000 signatures are collected, Dole will take the charge to make National Pineapple Juice Day official. To sweeten the deal, from now until May 31, 2023, Dole will make a donation for each signature to Feeding America® (up to $5,000) to support programs to end hunger as part of the Dole Promise .

"As the leader in pineapple juice, we strongly believe this tropical beverage deserves its own day to be celebrated," said Orzse Hodi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Americas, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC. "We ask pineapple juice drinkers to join us and help make Pineapple Juice Day real."

What makes pineapple juice superior to other fruit juices? One sip of naturally delicious pineapple juice instantly transports your taste buds to the tropics. Pineapple juice's great taste comes with great benefits–it's an excellent source of antioxidant Vitamin C for immunity support. DOLE® Canned 100% Pineapple Juice has no added sugar^ and is gluten free, making it a great choice for health-minded juice lovers.

Rally with Dole and sign the petition at change.org . Spread the word to other pineapple juice fans on social media by tagging @dolesunshine and #DolePineappleJuiceDay.

^Not a low calorie food. See Nutrition facts for sugar and calorie content.

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks in five core categories: Beverage, Snacks, Frozen, Pantry and Functional Supplements. The company sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit and juices and focuses on four pillars of sustainability in all its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com .

Dole logo (PRNewsfoto/Dole Packaged Foods, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dole Packaged Foods, LLC