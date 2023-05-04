Saphyre Takes the Crown: Wins "Fintech of the Year" at Global Custodian's Leaders in Custody Awards Ceremony

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, a leading fintech company that uses patent-approved AI technology to solve pre-trade setups and post-trade issues, has won the coveted "Fintech of the Year" award at the Global Custodian's Leaders in Custody awards ceremony held on May 3rd, 2023, at The Savoy in London.

Global Custodian is the leading magazine covering the international securities services business. Its annual awards ceremony honors achievements in certain categories in the securities services industry and recognizes the best performers in such categories. Saphyre was nominated for the "Fintech of the Year" award, and its innovative platform that digitizes all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties caught the attention of the judges.

Commenting on the win, Stephen Roche, President & Co-Founder at Saphyre, said, "We are thrilled to be named Fintech of the Year by Global Custodian.

This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Saphyre team in creating a platform that solves pre-trade and post-trade issues using AI technology. We are honored to be recognized alongside other established fintech companies and leaders in the finance industry."

Saphyre's platform maintains a memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by permissioned counterparties in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster, but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities.

The Global Custodian's Fintech of the Year award recognizes Saphyre's contribution to enhancing technological operations within the asset servicing/custodian space, and the platform's potential to transform the finance industry. This award is a testament to Saphyre's commitment to providing innovative solutions that solve real-world problems in the securities services industry.

About Saphyre:

