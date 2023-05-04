Southern Company ranks No. 1 for Black executives for second consecutive year in national ranking of Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc

ATLANTA, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Southern Company has been named the top company for Black Executives by DiversityInc as part of that organization's rankings of the top Companies for Diversity. Southern Company also ranks number 24 on the overall 2023 list. This is the third straight year Southern Company has earned an overall ranking in the top 25.

For eight consecutive years, Southern Company has been recognized as a Top 50 Company for Diversity, and for its efforts to hire, retain and promote women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ and veterans.

"We remain focused on advancing diversity, equity and inclusion across our businesses," said Sloane Drake, executive vice president and chief human resources officer of Southern Company. "We believe our workforce should reflect the communities we serve. That means having a diverse workforce and an inclusive workplace where all groups are well represented and treated fairly within all levels of our organization."

In addition to its overall ranking, Southern Company was recognized on four other specialty lists:

No. 1 - Top Company for Black Executives

No. 3 - Top Company for Veterans

No. 5 - Top Company for Supplier Diversity

No. 14 - Top Company for Executive Diversity Councils

These rankings are based on 2022 company-submitted data in six key areas: 1) leadership accountability, 2) human capital diversity metrics, 3) talent programs, 4) workforce practices, 5) supplier diversity and 6) philanthropy.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

About DiversityInc

DiversityInc's mission is to educate the workforce and bring clarity to the business benefits of workplace fairness, equity, and inclusion. The organization has evolved to become the preeminent source of human capital data, education, and advice. DiversityInc is a VA-certified and veteran-owned business. The organization is led by a Black woman CEO. For more information visit https://www.diversityinc.com/

