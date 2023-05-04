CHICAGO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. today unveils its first retail store in California, located within the well-known Third Street Promenade shopping district in Santa Monica. The 4,500 square feet space is Wilson's first brick-and-mortar location on the West Coast, highlighting an expansive product offering across countless sport categories, as well as immersive experiences that celebrate the brands rich history and inspires play.

Wilson Sporting Goods Continues Retail Expansion with Santa Monica Location (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to bring the in-person expression of our brand to the West Coast, and there's no better place to start than Santa Monica," says Gordon Devin, President & General Manager, Wilson Sportswear. "From our first retail location in Chicago, to opening multiple locations across the country, Wilson is dedicated to celebrating athletes of all levels through a premium range of products and experiences."

The Santa Monica store, located at 1349 Third Street Promenade, features an in-store playtest area for consumers to trial products, including a basketball hoop, hitting wall and on-site racquet stringing. The new store also has an "Equipment Room," where shoppers can rent select products to playtest on their own outside of the store before purchasing. Customers will be able to leverage this unique program for sporting goods needs across tennis, pickleball, basketball, football, volleyball and more. Rental fees range from $5-$10 per day based on product, and all rental fees will be taken off the final price if purchased.

Wilson has two stores in Chicago and three in Manhattan, including their SoHo flagship and stores on the Upper East Side and Columbus Circle. Similar to its counterparts across the country, Wilson's Santa Monica store offers top products including the official basketballs of the NBA and WNBA, the Duke – the official ball of the NFL, A2000 gloves, leading tennis rackets like the Pro Staff and Shift, Dynapower Clubs and exclusive west coast inspired product. The store will also feature Wilson's newest styles from their technical sportswear collection, available for both men and women exclusively at Wilson retail stores and on wilson.com.

Wilson will host community programming and sport activations May 5-7, including a tennis pop-up experience, dunk competition and special guest appearances. Regular store hours are 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. Follow along @Wilson and visit wilson.com for more information.

About Wilson

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co., a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history, and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer, and Golf. The brand also offers Wilson Sportswear inclusive of lifestyle and performance apparel for all to live like an athlete. Leveraging player insights to create products that push equipment and apparel innovation into new territories, Wilson empowers athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.

Wilson Sporting Goods Continues Retail Expansion with Santa Monica Location (PRNewswire)

Wilson Sporting Goods Continues Retail Expansion with Santa Monica Location (PRNewswire)

Wilson Sporting Goods Continues Retail Expansion with Santa Monica Location (PRNewswire)

Wilson Sporting Goods Co. (PRNewsfoto/Wilson Sporting Goods Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wilson Sporting Goods