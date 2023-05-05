Robert Half Again Ranks No. 1 for Best Places to Work in the Bay Area

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) ranked as the number one Best Place to Work in the Bay Area (500+ employees) by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Protiviti, Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, is included on the list for companies with 100-199 employees.

Nominees were selected based on scores obtained from an independent survey of workers in the Bay Area. The featured companies are those whose employees rated them highest on key factors, such as compensation and benefits, collaboration and communication and management practices.

"This recognition, which is a direct result of employee feedback, is a testament to our thriving company culture," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "Being a Best Place to Work means putting our people first, creating a supportive and inclusive work environment, and providing all employees with opportunities to connect and grow."

Robert Half offers innovative programs and benefits designed to enhance employee morale, engagement and productivity. These initiatives are highlighted in the company's 2022 Leading With Integrity: Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and Most Innovative Companies lists and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

