iCreditWorks Announces Vaibhav (Vik) Mahajan as Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Capital Markets

ISELIN, N.J., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCreditWorks, one of the fastest-growing "Point-of-Sale" fintech platforms, announced today the appointment of Vaibhav (Vik) Mahajan, most recently the Managing Director of the Financial Institutions Group at Deutsche Bank, as its Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Capital Markets. With more than 20 years of investment banking and financial services experience that also includes leading institutions such as Credit Suisse and Citigroup, Mahajan will lead the expansion and diversification of the Company's capital markets, sector expansion, and M&A strategies.

"Vik has deep experience and will continue to build the Company's capital markets function, and he will shape diversification strategies that drive the continued growth and expansion of the Platform," says Stephen E. Sweeney, Chairman & Founder of iCreditWorks.

As iCreditWorks continues to attract top talent, the addition of an accomplished business leader with Mahajan's expertise to the C-suite will further strengthen efforts to unlock opportunities for the business.

"I am inspired by the iCreditWorks mission to reinvent POS consumer finance, powered by its industry-leading native mobile App technology, and to drive the continued expansion and diversification of the Platform's capital and M&A strategies," said Mahajan.

About iCreditWorks

iCreditWorks leverages innovative technology and mobility to deliver an omnichannel platform, experience that provides access to a broad suite of "Point-Of-Sale" (POS) financing products, empowering consumers to take control of their financing.* The first- of-its -kind iCreditWorks native mobile App delivers a simple, seamless, and secure financing experience that redefines the consumer journey. To learn more about the Company. please visit www.icreditworks.com.

*All loans issued by WebBank.

