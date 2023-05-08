MIT Technology Review's "In Machines We Trust" podcast covers Geoffrey Hinton appearance at EmTech Digital

The award-winning podcast looks at Hinton's historical announcement and discussions surrounding the future of generative AI.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review's signature AI and tech leadership events, Future Compute and EmTech Digital concluded this week at an inflection point not only in emerging tech but with the appearance of Professor Geoffrey Hinton who announced he was leaving Google following his change in views regarding the very tech he helped build. This moment sat alongside discussions about the microchip technology race between the U.S and China, and responsible AI.

Hinton's full interview is now available as an episode of In Machines We Trust, MIT Technology Review's award-winning podcast. Hinton, in conversation with Technology Review's senior editor of AI, William Douglas Heaven explains why he says that it is "quite conceivable that humanity is just a passing phase in the evolution of intelligence" and that advanced AI "may keep us around for a while to keep the power stations running, but after that, maybe not." He also explains why, despite this, he is not liquidating his investment in AI.

MIT Technology Review has been at the forefront of the discourse surrounding digital transformation and AI ever since 2013 and the first EmTech Digital. Both events this year raised questions and discussion that will be covered in the award-winning podcast series, "In Machines We Trust," recapping the events of last week on the MIT campus.

The special episode, "Live: A conversation with Geoffrey Hinton" is available now wherever you follow and listen. Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

About "In Machines We Trust"

The award-winning podcast In Machines We Trust thoughtfully examines the far-reaching impact of artificial intelligence on our daily lives. Hosted by Jennifer Strong, the series explores the rise of AI through the voices of people reckoning with the power of the technology, and by taking listeners up close with the inventors and founders whose ambitions are fueling the development of new forms of AI, with far-reaching implications we're only just beginning to understand.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insights, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. Our in-depth reporting reveals what's going on now to prepare you for what's coming next. Subscribe. Listen. Attend. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

