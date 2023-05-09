Data Analytics Finally Gets A Privacy Makeover

GG4L Announces SchoolDay, The First Privacy Centric Data Analytics Platform

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Global Grid for Learning (GG4L) announced SchoolDay as being the first data analytics platform to use School Passport's anonymization technology to ensure it can provide insights to educators without accessing school personal identifiable information (PII).

School Day will be a powerful tool for educators to better meet the personalized needs of their students.

The habit of sharing school PII across edtech vendors has become commonplace, allowing for increased data breaches, ransomware attacks, and lawsuits for schools. Combining PII with data analytics involves risks for K12 schools and school districts. By leveraging School Passport's anonymization technology, SchoolDay can continue its focus on improving student well-being. SchoolDay combines kindness with unique AI to deliver pedagogical support that improves well-being.

SchoolDay will be incorporated into GG4L's other products, which are widely used by more than 30,000 schools serving over 15 million students.

"We're very excited to bring School Day into the GG4L family and believe this strategic acquisition further strengthens our ability to serve K-12 schools," said Robert Iskander, GG4L Founder and CEO. "School Day will be a powerful tool for educators to better meet the personalized needs of their students. The user experience is exceptional, and, most importantly, the solution offers complete privacy."

About Global Grid for Learning (GG4L), a Public Benefit Corporation

Global Grid for Learning (GG4L) was founded in 2018 as a Public Benefit Corporation. GG4L's product, School Passport, is a data exchange platform that exchanges any data with any EdTech product, eliminates the need to share student PII with every vendor, and is easy to implement. School Passport serves over 30,000 schools, 15 million students, and hundreds of EdTech vendors. GG4L advocates for open standards-based data integrations, governed data exchange, and strict data privacy compliance. For more information, visit gg4l.com.

About SchoolDay

SchoolDay LLC is a subsidiary of GG4L which has recently acquired all of the assets of Finland-based School Day. The School Day well-being model covers four main themes: Learning, Social and Emotional Skills, Social Relationships, and Wellness. The Social and Emotional Skills theme has applied the globally known OECD content and framework. It impacts societies, organizations, work, and education, and it is becoming more and more a part of everyday life. For more information, visit https://www.schoolday.com/en/.

Media Contact: marketing@gg4l.com

View original content:

SOURCE Global Grid for Learning, PBC