DIGITAL CURRENCY AND YOUR PRIVACY

AUSTIN, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, the Federal Reserve began researching a digital form of the dollar, making the U.S. the latest country to explore an official digital currency. Critics contend that digital forms of currency make private consumer transactions vulnerable to government oversight. In the newest episode of U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation," a panel of experts discusses the future of a digital currency and what it could mean for American consumers.

Philip N. Diehl, 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and President of U.S. Money Reserve, and Edmund Moy, 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist, are joined by Angela Roberts, U.S. Money Reserve CEO; Brad Chastain, U.S. Money Reserve's Director of Education; and host Chuck Woolery. This panel discusses privacy concerns about digital currency and offers their insights into how Americans are reacting.

