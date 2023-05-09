FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 REVENUES OF $4.08 BILLION

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) ("FOX" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

The Company reported total quarterly revenues of $4.08 billion, an 18% increase from the $3.46 billion reported in the prior year quarter. Advertising revenues increased 43%, primarily reflecting the impact of Super Bowl LVII, a higher volume of NFL games and continued growth at Tubi. Affiliate fee revenues increased 3% with 9% growth at the Television segment. Other revenues were essentially unchanged from the prior year quarter.

The Company reported a quarterly net loss of $50 million as compared to net income of $290 million reported in the prior year quarter. The variance was primarily due to charges associated with legal settlement costs at FOX News Media, partially offset by the higher fair value of the Company's investments recognized as a gain in Other, net. Net loss attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders was $54 million ($(0.10) per share) as compared to net income of $283 million ($0.50 per share) reported in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders1 was $494 million ($0.94 per share), an increase of $35 million ($0.13 per share) from the $459 million ($0.81 per share) reported in the prior year quarter.

Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA2 was $833 million, an increase of $22 million from the prior year quarter, as the revenue increases noted above were partially offset by higher expenses. The increase in expenses was primarily due to higher programming rights amortization and production costs at FOX Sports driven by the broadcast of Super Bowl LVII and a higher volume of NFL games in the current year quarter, as well as increased digital investment at Tubi.

Commenting on the results, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch said:

"Our fiscal third quarter once again demonstrated the effectiveness of FOX's strategy to leverage the power of compelling live events to deliver for our viewers, advertisers, and distributors at scale. During the quarter, the largest audience in U.S. television history gathered to watch FOX Sports' broadcast of Super Bowl LVII, underpinning our delivery of double-digit revenue growth, and providing a promotional gateway to FOX's entertainment and news brands. Additionally, the momentum at Tubi continued in the quarter where its stellar growth has led to its emergence as the most watched Free-Advertising-Supported-Television service in the United States. Against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty, our portfolio of leadership brands combined with our balance sheet strength position us well to allow us to focus on creating shareholder value for the long term."

CABLE NETWORK PROGRAMMING





Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022





$ Millions

Revenues































Affiliate fee

$ 1,093



$ 1,097



$ 3,148



$ 3,162

Advertising



316





339





1,083





1,104

Other



161





147





402





371

Total revenues



1,570





1,583





4,633





4,637

Operating expenses



(610)





(580)





(2,271)





(1,940)

Selling, general and administrative



(172)





(144)





(487)





(405)

Amortization of cable distribution investments



4





5





12





14

Segment EBITDA

$ 792



$ 864



$ 1,887



$ 2,306



Cable Network Programming reported quarterly segment revenues of $1.57 billion as compared to $1.58 billion in the prior year quarter. Affiliate fee revenues were broadly consistent with the prior year quarter as the impact of net subscriber declines was nearly offset by contractual price increases. Advertising revenues were $316 million as compared to $339 million in the prior year quarter as the continued impact of elevated supply in the direct response marketplace at FOX News Media was partially offset by the broadcast of the World Baseball Classic at FOX Sports. Other revenues increased $14 million or 10%, primarily due to higher FOX Nation subscription revenues.

Cable Network Programming reported quarterly segment EBITDA of $792 million compared to $864 million in the prior year quarter. Expenses increased in the quarter, primarily due to higher legal costs at FOX News Media and higher costs associated with the second season of the USFL and the broadcast of the World Baseball Classic at FOX Sports.

TELEVISION





Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022





$ Millions

Revenues































Advertising

$ 1,559



$ 969



$ 4,516



$ 3,742

Affiliate fee



764





700





2,132





1,990

Other



152





151





475





428

Total revenues



2,475





1,820





7,123





6,160

Operating expenses



(2,106)





(1,557)





(5,592)





(5,392)

Selling, general and administrative



(252)





(228)





(749)





(647)

Segment EBITDA

$ 117



$ 35



$ 782



$ 121



Television reported quarterly segment revenues of $2.48 billion, an increase of $655 million or 36% from the amount reported in the prior year quarter. Advertising revenues increased $590 million or 61%, primarily due to the broadcast of Super Bowl LVII and a higher volume of NFL games at FOX Sports, as well as continued growth at Tubi. Affiliate fee revenues increased $64 million or 9% led by higher rates at both the Company's owned and operated stations and third-party FOX affiliates.

Television reported quarterly segment EBITDA of $117 million, an increase of $82 million from the prior year quarter. Expenses increased in the quarter, primarily due to higher programming rights amortization and production costs driven by the broadcast of Super Bowl LVII and a higher volume of NFL games at FOX Sports, as well as increased digital investment at Tubi, partially offset by lower programming costs at FOX Entertainment, including the absence of a write-down of certain scripted programming in the prior year quarter.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

The Company has authorized a $7 billion stock repurchase program. To date, the Company has repurchased approximately $3.4 billion of its Class A common stock and approximately $1.0 billion of its Class B common stock.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "outlook" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements in this press release due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological, strategic and/or regulatory factors and other factors affecting the operation of the Company's businesses, including the impact of COVID-19 and other widespread health emergencies or pandemics and measures to contain their spread. More detailed information about these factors is contained in the documents the Company has filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on August 12, 2022, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Statements in this press release speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement made in this press release or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by law.

To access a copy of this press release through the Internet, access Fox Corporation's corporate website located at http://www.foxcorporation.com.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022





$ Millions, except per share amounts



































Revenues

$ 4,084



$ 3,455



$ 11,881



$ 10,941





































































Operating expenses



(2,727)





(2,164)





(7,911)





(7,402)

Selling, general and administrative



(528)





(485)





(1,526)





(1,368)

Depreciation and amortization



(106)





(92)





(308)





(264)

Interest expense, net



(55)





(91)





(183)





(285)

Other, net4



(719)





(233)





(722)





(375)

(Loss) income before income tax benefit (expense)



(51)





390





1,231





1,247

Income tax benefit (expense)



1





(100)





(347)





(322)

Net (loss) income



(50)





290





884





925

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(4)





(7)





(20)





(26)

Net (loss) income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders

$ (54)



$ 283



$ 864



$ 899





































































Weighted average shares:



521





567





539





573



































Net (loss) income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders per share:

$ (0.10)



$ 0.50



$ 1.60



$ 1.57



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31, 2023



June 30, 2022

Assets:

$ Millions

Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,146



$ 5,200

Receivables, net



2,741





2,128

Inventories, net



487





791

Other



349





162

Total current assets



7,723





8,281



















Non-current assets:















Property, plant and equipment, net



1,675





1,682

Intangible assets, net



3,097





3,157

Goodwill



3,557





3,554

Deferred tax assets



3,199





3,440

Other non-current assets



3,145





2,071

Total assets

$ 22,396



$ 22,185



















Liabilities and Equity:















Current liabilities:















Borrowings

$ 1,249



$ -

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



3,153





2,296

Total current liabilities



4,402





2,296



















Non-current liabilities:















Borrowings



5,961





7,206

Other liabilities



1,578





1,120

Redeemable noncontrolling interests



200





188

Commitments and contingencies

































Equity:















Class A common stock, $0.01 par value



3





3

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value



2





3

Additional paid-in capital



8,361





9,098

Retained earnings



2,032





2,461

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(213)





(226)

Total Fox Corporation stockholders' equity



10,185





11,339

Noncontrolling interests



70





36

Total equity



10,255





11,375

Total liabilities and equity

$ 22,396



$ 22,185



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Nine Months Ended March 31,





2023



2022





$ Millions

Operating Activities:















Net income

$ 884



$ 925

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities















Depreciation and amortization



308





264

Amortization of cable distribution investments



12





14

Equity-based compensation



55





75

Other, net



722





375

Deferred income taxes



234





195

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions















Receivables and other assets



(692)





(309)

Inventories net of programming payable



222





(156)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(200)





(205)

Other changes, net



(238)





(227)

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,307





951



















Investing Activities:















Property, plant and equipment



(237)





(191)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



-





(243)

Proceeds from dispositions, net



-





82

Purchase of investments



(55)





(28)

Other investing activities, net



(26)





(6)

Net cash used in investing activities



(318)





(386)



















Financing Activities:















Repayment of borrowings



-





(750)

Repurchase of shares



(1,750)





(748)

Dividends paid and distributions



(291)





(295)

Sale of subsidiary noncontrolling interest



25





-

Other financing activities, net



(27)





(24)

Net cash used in financing activities



(2,043)





(1,817)



















Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(1,054)





(1,252)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year



5,200





5,886

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 4,146



$ 4,634



NOTE 1 – ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EPS

The Company uses net income and earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders excluding net income effects of Impairment and restructuring charges, adjustments to Equity (losses) earnings of affiliates, Other, net, and tax provision adjustments ("Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EPS" respectively) to evaluate the performance of the Company's operations exclusive of certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are not measures of performance under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders and EPS as reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management uses these measures in comparing the Company's historical performance and believes that they provide meaningful and comparable information to management, investors and equity analysts to assist in their analysis of the Company's performance relative to prior periods and the Company's competitors.

The following table reconciles net income and EPS attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2023



March 31, 2022





Income



EPS



Income



EPS





$ Millions, except per share data

Net (loss) income

$ (50)











$ 290









Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(4)













(7)









Net (loss) income attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders

$ (54)



$ (0.10)



$ 283



$ 0.50



































Other, net5,6



720





1.37





234





0.41



































Tax provision6



(172)





(0.33)





(58)





(0.10)



































As adjusted6

$ 494



$ 0.94



$ 459



$ 0.81



NOTE 2 – ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Revenues less Operating expenses and Selling, general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA does not include: Amortization of cable distribution investments, Depreciation and amortization, Impairment and restructuring charges, Interest expense, net, Other, net and Income tax expense.

Management believes that information about Adjusted EBITDA assists all users of the Company's Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of the Company's portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income, thus providing insight into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. Adjusted EBITDA provides management, investors and equity analysts a measure to analyze the operating performance of the Company's business and its enterprise value against historical data and competitors' data, although historical results, including Adjusted EBITDA, may not be indicative of future results (as operating performance is highly contingent on many factors, including customer tastes and preferences).

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income, cash flow and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, this measure does not reflect cash available to fund requirements and excludes items, such as depreciation and amortization and impairment charges, which are significant components in assessing the Company's financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:





Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022





$ Millions

Net (Loss) Income

$ (50)



$ 290



$ 884



$ 925

Add:































Amortization of cable distribution investments



4





5





12





14

Depreciation and amortization



106





92





308





264

Interest expense, net



55





91





183





285

Other, net7



719





233





722





375

Income tax (benefit) expense



(1)





100





347





322

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 833



$ 811



$ 2,456



$ 2,185



1 Excludes net income effects of Impairment and restructuring charges, adjustments to Equity (losses) earnings of affiliates, Other, net and tax provision adjustments. See Note 1 for a description of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures, and a reconciliation of reported net income and earnings per share attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders. 2 Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Note 2 for a description of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA. 3 Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See Note 2 for a description of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA. 4 Other, net presented above includes Equity earnings (losses) of affiliates, as well as legal settlement costs at FOX News Media and the change in fair value of the Company's investments. 5 Other, net presented above excludes Equity earnings (losses) of affiliates. 6 The calculation of Adjusted EPS for the three months ended March 31, 2023 reflects weighted average diluted shares of 524 million, which includes common stock equivalents that were excluded from net loss attributable to Fox Corporation stockholders as their inclusion would have been antidilutive. 7 Other, net presented above includes Equity earnings (losses) of affiliates.

