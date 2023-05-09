IDC Ventures Welcomes Jaclyn Baumgarten as Managing Partner to Spearhead US Expansion

Global Venture Capital Firm Hires Boatsetter Founder to Play Leading Role in Its Ambitious Growth Plans

MIAMI, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IDC Ventures (IDCV) announced the appointment of Jaclyn Baumgarten as a Miami-based Managing Partner and the head of its US operations. Baumgarten, a seasoned tech entrepreneur, will spearhead the Copenhagen-based venture capital firm's expansion into the US market.

Jaclyn Baumgarten (PRNewswire)

Previously, Baumgarten founded IDCV-backed Boatsetter, a technology- and data-driven global marketplace that aims to make on-demand boating accessible and affordable to anyone, anywhere.

Baumgarten will bring her experience and expertise in scaling this global business to IDC Ventures and its portfolio companies. With her proven entrepreneurial track record, Baumgarten is poised to play a pivotal role in IDCV's growth strategy as the platform expands its operations in the United States.

"I am honored and excited to join the team at IDC Ventures," said Baumgarten. "I have had the pleasure of working with IDCV for years through their investment in Boatsetter, and have seen firsthand how they are focused on adding value for their portfolio companies. I very much appreciate IDCV's win-win approach to long-term partnerships, its founder-first culture, and its global network of top entrepreneurs and investors. I am passionate about supporting innovative startups, and I am eager to contribute my experience and insights to help IDC Ventures and its portfolio companies."

At Boatsetter, Baumgarten led the startup's rapid growth – including M&A activity, multiple rounds of funding, and partnerships with major brands such as Geico. Her vision and strategic direction helped Boatsetter become a leader in the sharing economy, revolutionizing the boat rental industry.

"We are delighted to welcome Jaclyn to our team as a Managing Partner," commented Bobby Aitkenhead, Managing Director of IDC Ventures. "Her entrepreneurial spirit, deep industry knowledge, and strong leadership skills make her the perfect fit for our organization as we continue to drive innovation across the marketplace and fintech sectors. I look forward to working closely with Jaclyn as we grow our funds in the US."

In her role as Managing Partner, Baumgarten will be instrumental in identifying and nurturing innovative startups, developing strategic partnerships, fundraising, and driving value creation for portfolio companies. Her deep understanding of the startup ecosystem and her ability to identify promising investment opportunities will be invaluable as IDC Ventures expands its presence in the United States.

About IDC Ventures

By entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, IDC Ventures (IDCV) seeks to identify, invest in, support, and propel disruptive companies at the forefront of digital innovation. IDCV backs industry-defining founders from Series A to growth stages in Europe, the US, and Latin America – and primarily in the verticals of fintech and marketplaces. IDC Ventures is the venture capital arm of the IDC Network, a multi-fund platform.

