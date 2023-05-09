INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Generated revenue of $1.06 billion , fueled by 8% Global Lottery same-store sales growth and double-digit revenue growth in Global Gaming and PlayDigital

24.1% operating income margin meets high end of outlook range on strong Global Gaming performance

Adjusted EBITDA of $449 million and 42.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin among highest levels in Company history

Net debt leverage improves to 3.0x, the lowest level in Company history

Reaffirming full-year 2023 revenue and profit outlook

LONDON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"Our first quarter results exceeded expectations and put us firmly on track to achieve our full-year outlook," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "Compelling innovation and sustained strength in customer and player demand are fueling momentum across our Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital segments. This is clear in the excellent key performance indicators achieved in the quarter. We believe the focused execution of our strategy to Grow, Innovate, and Optimize should create significant value as we progress toward our 2025 goals."

"The strong start to the year includes significant cash flow generation and further improvement in our credit profile," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "The continued improvement in net debt leverage reinforces our conviction in accomplishing the lower end of the 2.5x - 3.5x target range by 2025. We are focused on enhancing our financial flexibility, being operationally agile, and remaining disciplined with costs, all of which should enable the achievement of our 2025 margin and cash flow targets even in the current uncertain macroeconomic context."

Overview of Consolidated First Quarter 2023 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change

(%) Constant

Currency

Change

(%)

March 31,

2023

2022 ($ in millions)









GAAP Financials:









Revenue









Global Lottery 624

680 (8) % (7) % Global Gaming 381

325 17 % 19 % PlayDigital 55

47 17 % 20 % Total revenue 1,060

1,051 1 % 3 %











Operating income (loss)









Global Lottery 240

252 (5) % (3) % Global Gaming 69

52 34 % 33 % PlayDigital 14

13 9 % 15 % Corporate support expense (26)

(26) 1 % (7) % Other(1) (42)

(38) (10) % (10) % Total operating income 255

252 1 % 3 % Operating income margin 24.1 %

24.0 %















Earnings per share - diluted $0.11

$0.39 (72) %













Net cash provided by operating activities 311

189 65 %













Cash and cash equivalents 669

600 12 %













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Adjusted EBITDA









Global Lottery 339

356 (5) % (3) % Global Gaming 111

81 37 % 38 % PlayDigital 18

17 3 % 9 % Corporate support expense (19)

(21) 8 % (2) % Total Adjusted EBITDA 449

433 4 % 5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.3 %

41.2 %















Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.49

$0.60 (18) %













Free cash flow 217

115 88 %













Net debt 5,118

5,832 (12) %

















(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release



Key Highlights:

Global Lottery same-store sales rose 8%; Italy up over 10% on new games and portfolio optimization strategies; elevated jackpot activity contributed to 7% growth in North America and Rest of world

Won several awards including "Lottery Product of the Year" at International Gaming Awards, "Casino Supplier of the Year" at Global Gaming Awards London, and "Best Slot Machine" and "Best Diversity and Inclusion Employer" at European Casino Awards

Recognized with top honors at EKG slot awards including "Most Improved Supplier - Premium," "Top Performing New Mechanical Reel Cabinet" for innovative new DiamondRS™ cabinet, "Top Performing Video Poker Game" for Ultimate X Poker™, and "Top Performing Third-Party IP-Branded Game" for Wheel of Fortune® High Roller™

Growth in cashless gaming leadership continues with signing of multi-year agreement with Graton Resort & Casino to enable cashless gaming through award-winning Resort Wallet™ and IGTPay™ solutions

Extended sports betting momentum through strategic agreements with Betfred, Treasure Bay Casino and Hotel, UBetOhio, Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel, and BetSkybox; recently signed three-year contract extension in Rhode Island

Achieved improved ESG score in 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and increased global environmental score from CDP

Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $1.06 billion, up 1% or 3% at constant currency, compared to $1.05 billion in the prior year; at constant currency and net of the Italy commercial services sale in September 2022, revenue increased 10%

Global Lottery revenue of $624 million was down 8% year-over-year due to the sale of Italy commercial services business; at constant currency and net of the Italy commercial services sale, revenue rose 4% primarily driven by strong same-store sales, led by Italy and elevated U.S. multi-jurisdictional jackpot activity

Global Gaming revenue rose 17%, 19% at constant currency, to $381 million , as demand for compelling products drove double-digit increases in both service and product sale revenue streams, with record first quarter unit shipments and average selling prices, installed base growth, and higher yields

PlayDigital revenue increased 17%, 20% at constant currency, to $55 million , primarily driven by iCasino with contributions from the iSoftBet acquisition and organic growth, partially offset by higher jackpot expense

Operating income of $255 million increased 1%, or 3% at constant currency, from $252 million in the prior year

Global Lottery operating income of $240 million , down 5% and 3% at constant currency due to the sale of Italy commercial services business; strong 38% operating income margin driven by high profit flow-through of same-store sales growth, including elevated jackpot activity, and positive geographic mix

Global Gaming operating income of $69 million increased 34% on strong installed base productivity and operating leverage on a leaner cost structure

PlayDigital operating income of $14 million , up 9% as reported and 15% at constant currency; operating income margin modestly better than Q4'22 despite significantly higher jackpot expense

Corporate support and other expense of $68 million , up from $64 million in the prior year, driven by higher amortization expense resulting from changes in currency rates

Adjusted EBITDA of $449 million versus $433 million in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of the operating income dynamics above and higher depreciation and amortization; Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 110 basis points to 42.3% on higher Global Lottery and Global Gaming margins

Net interest expense of $70 million compared to $76 million in the prior year, primarily driven by lower average debt balances

Foreign exchange loss of $26 million, compared to foreign exchange gain of $3 million in the prior year, primarily reflecting the impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt

Income tax provision of $87 million compared to $65 million in the prior year, primarily driven by incremental valuation allowances on deferred tax assets, partially offset by lower pre-tax income

Net income of $67 million versus $117 million in the prior-year period

Diluted earnings per share of $0.11 versus $0.39 in the prior year primarily reflects foreign currency gains/losses and related tax impact; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.49 versus $0.60

Net debt of $5.1 billion compared to $5.2 billion at December 31, 2022; Net debt leverage of 3.0x, down from 3.1x at December 31, 2022

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity of $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2023; $0.7 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.4 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities

Successfully completed full redemption of 5.35% Notes due 2023 and partial make-whole redemption of certain Senior Secured Notes, repurchasing $200 million of 6.50% Notes due 2025 and €188 million of 3.50% Notes due 2024

Other Developments

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

Ex-dividend date of May 24, 2023

Record date of May 25, 2023

Payment date of June 8, 2023

Introducing Second Quarter 2023 Expectations; Reaffirming Full-Year 2023 Outlook Range

Second Quarter

Revenue of approximately $1.0 billion

Operating income margin of 22% - 24%

Full Year

Revenue of $4.1 billion - $4.3 billion

Operating income margin of 21% - 23%

Cash from operations of $900 million - $1,000 million

Capital expenditures of $400 million - $450 million

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

May 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com . A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2023 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2022 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items.

Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., DDI / Benson Matter provision, gains/losses on sale of business, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess IGT's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rate used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Select Performance and KPI data: ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)























Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q1'23

Q1'22

Y/Y Change

Currency



Reported GLOBAL LOTTERY





( %)

Change (%)(1)

Q4'22 ( %) Revenue





















Service





















Operating and facilities management contracts

637

599

6 %

8 %

622 2 % Upfront license fee amortization

(47)

(49)

3 %

— %

(45) (4) % Operating and facilities management contracts, net

590

551

7 %

9 %

577 2 % Other

12

84

(85) %

(85) %

16 (24) % Total service revenue

602

635

(5) %

(4) %

593 2 %























Product sales

22

45

(51) %

(50) %

46 (52) % Total revenue

624

680

(8) %

(7) %

639 (2) %























Operating income

240

252

(5) %

(3) %

216 11 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

339

356

(5) %

(3) %

318 6 %























Global same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

4.8 %

(6.7 %)









1.0 %

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

48.2 %

(40.0 %)









66.0 %

Total

8.0 %

(10.3 %)









6.7 %

























North America & Rest of world same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

3.2 %

(3.9 %)









0.4 %

Multi-jurisdiction jackpots

48.2 %

(40.0 %)









66.0 %

Total

7.4 %

(9.0 %)









7.7 %

























Italy same-store sales growth (%)





















Instant ticket & draw games

10.3 %

(14.5 %)









3.1 %



























(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details























Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q1'23

Q1'22

Y/Y Change

Currency



Reported GLOBAL GAMING





( %)

Change (%)(1)

Q4'22 ( %) Revenue





















Service





















Terminal

129

108

20 %

23 %

126 3 % Systems, software, and other

60

58

3 %

5 %

60 (2) % Total service revenue

189

165

14 %

16 %

186 1 %























Product sales





















Terminal

135

104

30 %

32 %

149 (9) % Other

57

55

4 %

5 %

54 6 % Total product sales revenue

192

160

21 %

23 %

203 (5) % Total revenue

381

325

17 %

19 %

389 (2) %























Operating income

69

52

34 %

33 %

68 1 % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

111

81

37 %

38 %

101 10 %























Installed base units





















Casino

50,030

47,237

6 %





48,578

Casino - L/T lease(2)

872

1,142

(24) %





1,008

Total installed base units

50,902

48,379

5 %





49,586

























Installed base units (by geography)





















US & Canada

33,175

32,772

1 %





32,335

Rest of world

17,727

15,607

14 %





17,251

Total installed base units

50,902

48,379

5 %





49,586

























Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$42.36

$39.05

8 %





$42.08

Rest of world

$7.41

$5.77

28 %





$6.53

Total yields

$30.13

$28.19

7 %





$29.72

























Global machine units sold





















New/expansion

1,012

328

209 %





728

Replacement

7,260

6,848

6 %





8,755

Total machine units sold

8,272

7,176

15 %





9,483

























US & Canada machine units sold





















New/expansion

892

18

NM





574

Replacement

5,642

5,299

6 %





6,875

Total machine units sold

6,534

5,317

23 %





7,449



























(1) Non-GAAP measures; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases





(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases



























Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q1'23

Q1'22

Y/Y Change

Currency



Reported GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)





( %)

Change (%)(1)

Q4'22 ( %) Rest of world machine units sold





















New/expansion

120

310

(61) %





154

Replacement

1,618

1,549

4 %





1,880

Total machine units sold

1,738

1,859

(7) %





2,034

























Average Selling Price (ASP), in absolute $





















US & Canada

$16,000

$14,800

8 %





$15,600

Rest of world

$15,400

$12,300

25 %





$15,300

Total ASP

$15,900

$14,200

12 %





$15,500





















































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details























Sequential















Constant



Change as



Q1'23

Q1'22

Y/Y Change

Currency



Reported PLAYDIGITAL





( %)

Change (%)(1)

Q4'22 ( %) Revenue





















Service

55

47

17 %

21 %

65 (16) % Product sales

—

—

(60) %

(60) %

— (45) % Total revenue

55

47

17 %

20 %

65 (16) %























Operating income

14

13

9 %

15 %

17 (15) % Adjusted EBITDA(1)

18

17

3 %

9 %

22 (21) %















































CONSOLIDATED





















Revenue (by geography)





















US & Canada

666

598

11 %

12 %

714 (7) % Italy

243

298

(18) %

(16) %

226 7 % Rest of world

151

155

(3) %

1 %

153 (1) % Total revenue

1,060

1,051

1 %

3 %

1,093 (3) %

























(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details



























International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited









For the three months ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Service revenue 846

846 Product sales 215

205 Total revenue 1,060

1,051







Cost of services 398

428 Cost of product sales 127

122 Selling, general and administrative 217

193 Research and development 62

57 Total operating expenses 805

799







Operating income 255

252







Interest expense, net 70

76 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 26

(3) Other non-operating expense (income), net 4

(3) Total non-operating expenses 101

70 Income before provision for income taxes 155

182 Provision for income taxes 87

65 Net income 67

117 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 44

38 Net income attributable to IGT PLC 23

79







Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic 0.12

0.39 Net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted 0.11

0.39 Weighted-average shares - basic 199,684

203,743 Weighted-average shares - diluted 201,698

205,166

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in millions) Unaudited













March 31,

December 31,



2023

2022 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

669

590 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

137

150 Trade and other receivables, net

705

670 Inventories, net

294

254 Other current assets

460

467 Total current assets

2,264

2,131 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

910

899 Property, plant and equipment, net

113

118 Operating lease right-of-use assets

248

254 Goodwill

4,495

4,482 Intangible assets, net

1,340

1,375 Other non-current assets

1,142

1,174 Total non-current assets

8,247

8,302 Total assets

10,511

10,433









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

835

731 Current portion of long-term debt

218

61 Short term borrowings

54

— DDI / Benson Matter provision

220

220 Other current liabilities

874

837 Total current liabilities

2,200

1,848 Long-term debt, less current portion

5,524

5,690 Deferred income taxes

334

305 Operating lease liabilities

234

239 Other non-current liabilities

351

372 Total non-current liabilities

6,443

6,607 Total liabilities

8,644

8,454 Commitments and contingencies







IGT PLC's shareholders' equity

1,417

1,429 Non-controlling interests

450

550 Shareholders' equity

1,867

1,979 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

10,511

10,433

International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

For the three months ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income 67

117 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 77

74 Amortization 55

47 Amortization of upfront license fees 50

51 Deferred income taxes 28

9 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 26

(3) Stock-based compensation 11

10 Other non-cash items, net 6

(4) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Trade and other receivables (32)

(35) Inventories (38)

(25) Accounts payable 111

18 Accrued interest payable (20)

(31) Accrued income taxes 40

49 Other assets and liabilities (71)

(89) Net cash provided by operating activities 311

189







Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (94)

(73) Other 3

11 Net cash used in investing activities (91)

(62)







Cash flows from financing activities





Principal payments on long-term debt (462)

— Net receipts from financial liabilities 8

43 Net proceeds from (payments of) short-term borrowings 53

(12) Net proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities 392

33 Repurchases of common stock —

(39) Dividends paid (40)

(41) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (92)

(98) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (10)

(10) Other (12)

(7) Net cash used in financing activities (163)

(131)







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 57

(4) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 8

(13) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 740

808 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 805

791 Less: Cash and cash equivalents included within assets held for sale —

39 Less: Restricted cash and cash equivalents included within assets held for sale —

67 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 805

685







Supplemental Cash Flow Information





Interest paid 90

106 Income taxes paid 20

7

International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited









March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024 122

319 6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025 498

697 4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026 745

745 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026 812

796 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027 746

746 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028 541

530 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029 745

745 Senior Secured Notes 4,208

4,578







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 861

1,058 Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027 —

55 Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027 455

— Long-term debt, less current portion 5,524

5,690







5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023 —

61 Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 218

— Current portion of long-term debt 218

61







Short-term borrowings 54

— Total debt 5,796

5,750







Less: Cash and cash equivalents 669

590 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027 10

— Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027 —

9 Net debt 5,118

5,150







Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure







International Game Technology PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited





























For the three months ended March 31, 2023















Business











Global

Global





Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Gaming

PlayDigital

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net income





















67 Provision for income taxes





















87 Interest expense, net





















70 Foreign exchange loss, net





















26 Other non-operating expense, net





















4 Operating income (loss)

240

69

14

323

(68)

255 Depreciation

43

30

3

76

2

77 Amortization - service revenue (1)

49

—

—

50

—

50 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

5

10

—

15

1

16 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

40

40 Stock-based compensation

2

2

—

4

6

11 Adjusted EBITDA

339

111

18

468

(19)

449



















































Cash flows from operating activities





















311 Capital expenditures





















(94) Free Cash Flow





















217









































Pre-Tax Impact

Tax Impact (2)(3)

Net Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted













0.11 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange loss, net













0.13

(0.02)

0.15 Amortization - purchase accounting













0.20

0.05

0.15 Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt, net









0.02

—

0.02 Discrete tax items













—

(0.05)

0.05 Net adjustments





















0.38 Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)









0.49



























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 56.5%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 36.3% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 201.7 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards





For the three months ended March 31, 2022















Business











Global

Global





Segments

Corporate

Total



Lottery

Gaming

PlayDigital

Total

and Other

IGT PLC Net income





















117 Provision for income taxes





















65 Interest expense, net





















76 Foreign exchange gain, net





















(3) Other non-operating income, net





















(3) Operating income (loss)

252

52

13

316

(64)

252 Depreciation

44

27

4

75

—

74 Amortization - service revenue (1)

51

—

—

51

—

51 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

7

2

—

9

1

9 Amortization - purchase accounting

—

—

—

—

38

38 Stock-based compensation

2

2

—

4

6

10 Adjusted EBITDA

356

81

17

454

(21)

433



















































Cash flows from operating activities





















189 Capital expenditures





















(73) Free Cash Flow





















115









































Pre-Tax Impact

Tax Impact (2) (3)

Net Impact Reported EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted











0.39 Adjustments:























Foreign exchange gain, net













(0.01)

0.04

(0.06) Amortization - purchase accounting













0.19

0.04

0.14 Discrete tax items













—

(0.14)

0.14 Other (non-recurring adjustments)













(0.01)

—

— Net adjustments





















0.22 Adjusted EPS attributable to IGT PLC - diluted (4)









0.60



























(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees (2) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (3) The reported effective tax rate was 35.5%. Adjusted for the above items, the effective tax rate was 25.0% (4) Adjusted EPS was calculated using weighted average shares outstanding of 205.2 million, which includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC