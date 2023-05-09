K&N Engineering Joins Infrastructure Masons to Advance Sustainable Digital Infrastructure

Industrial group will contribute expertise in energy-efficient air filtration and air management solutions to several iMasons' committees

RIVERSIDE, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that reinforces its commitment to building sustainable digital infrastructure, K&N Engineering has joined forces with Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) , the global non-profit association of digital infrastructure professionals. As a leading manufacturer of high-performance, sustainable air filtration solutions for providers of mission-critical infrastructure, K&N Engineering is uniquely positioned to contribute to iMasons' efforts to promote energy efficiency, renewable energy, and the path toward net zero in the data center industry.

K&N Engineering has long been committed to sustainability, born out of an unwavering commitment to zero waste and exceptional performance more than fifty years ago. K&N Engineering's first-of-its-kind, high-performance, reusable industrial air filters not only provide outstanding performance with high airflow and low restriction, but they also help data centers and other mission-critical facilities achieve their sustainability goals by reducing energy consumption through filtration efficiency.

"As the world increasingly relies on digital infrastructure, it's essential that we prioritize sustainability in our industry," said Jonathan Fiello, Chief Engineering Officer of K&N Engineering. "Joining iMasons allows us to collaborate with like-minded professionals to develop sustainable solutions that benefit both our customers and the planet."

In addition to joining iMasons, K&N Engineering has also pledged membership to the iMasons Climate Accord , a global initiative to reduce carbon emissions from the digital infrastructure industry. As a member of the Climate Accord, K&N Engineering Industrial Group will join other industry leaders in committing to a set of ambitious goals, including reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. K&N Engineering also plans to take part in several iMasons' committees including Sustainability, Innovation, Inclusion and Technology, as well as participate in local chapter groups.

"I'm proud to welcome K&N Engineering to the iMasons community," said Dean Nelson, Founder and Chairman of Infrastructure Masons. "Applying their half a century of automotive industry expertise to digital infrastructure will help boost the iMasons Climate Accord efforts."

K&N Engineering has implemented a variety of sustainability initiatives, including shipping its air filters in corrugate-free, reusable, returnable crates, which are manufactured from partially recycled materials. By joining iMasons, K&N Engineering brings its expertise and commitment to sustainability to a network of industry experts and thought leaders who are dedicated to advancing sustainable and efficient digital infrastructure.

About K&N Engineering

About Infrastructure Masons

Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a global, nonprofit, professional association of individuals connected and empowered to build a greater digital future for all. Since its launch in 2016, the organization has brought together 6,000 individuals across 130 countries, a community representing USD 150+ billion in infrastructure projects. iMasons provides an agnostic platform for members to connect, grow, and give back across four strategic pillars: Education, Inclusion, Innovation, and Sustainability. To date, iMasons has already contributed USD 1+ million in scholarships, launched Resource Groups including iMWomen, Armed Forces, LatinX, and Millennials-GenZ, and opened regional and local Chapters across four continents. In 2022, iMasons spearheaded the Climate Accord , uniting leaders on carbon reduction in digital infrastructure. To learn more, visit imasons.org or LinkedIn .

