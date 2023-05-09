LSEG selects OpenFin for delivery of LSEG Workspace to customer desktops

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has selected OpenFin's technology for its flagship LSEG Workspace platform. The partnership will leverage OpenFin's secure zero-install delivery model and container technology to simplify distribution of LSEG's next-generation data and analytics to customer desktops.

"Use of OpenFin significantly enhances our delivery model and end user experience." - Dean Berry , LSEG

LSEG Workspace provides wealth advisors, research analysts, portfolio managers, investment bankers and traders with access to leading financial data, news, analytics and productivity tools in an intuitive end-user experience. The platform is used by financial market professionals across the industry.

OpenFin is the leading provider of Chromium container and workspace technology to the financial industry, now deployed to more than 3,800 banks and buy-side firms. Under the partnership, LSEG will migrate LSEG Workspace to leverage OpenFin's technology, making its platform more easily deployable and interoperable with thousands of internal apps developed by banks and buy-side customers.

Dean Berry, Group Head of Trading & Banking Solutions at LSEG, said: "Transforming user experience starts with seamless delivery of LSEG Workspace to customer desktops. Use of OpenFin significantly enhances our delivery model and end user experience, leveraging technology that is already trusted by most global banks and leading asset managers."

OpenFin is the only provider of container technology that is co-stable with Google Chromium, ensuring that critical security patches and other enhancements to the Chromium engine are continuously and seamlessly delivered to end user desktops. Its zero-install model, designed through collaboration with major financial institutions, ensures security and stability while enabling agile delivery.

Borre Wessel, Head of Desktop Platform Technology, said: "As technologists we greatly appreciate OpenFin's commitment to open web standards and their rigorous process for keeping up with Google Chromium. We will leverage their technology to deliver LSEG Workspace cross-platform to both Windows and Mac devices."

Adam Toms, CEO of OpenFin Europe, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with LSEG on their digital transformation journey. We believe the work they're doing will be truly transformative for our mutual customers and for the industry overall."

About OpenFin

Move Fast. Break Nothing. OpenFin is the operating system for enterprise productivity, enabling app distribution, workspace management and workflow automation. Used by 90% of major global banks, OpenFin deploys more than 3,500 desktop applications to more than 3,800 buy-side and sell-side firms. OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, In-Q-Tel, CME Ventures, DRW Venture Capital, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, ING Ventures, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners, Standard Chartered and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital among others. The company is based in New York with an office in London and presence in Hong Kong and Singapore.

