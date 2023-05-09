PerfectServe Honors Over 200 Outstanding Nurses in Third Annual 'Nurses of Note' Awards Program

Stories from honorees, who come from 35 states and multiple countries and represent the very best of the nursing profession, will be shared throughout the year on PerfectServe channels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe® , a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, today announced the honorees of the 2023 Nurses of Note awards program. The list includes over 200 winners from 35 states plus Washington, D.C., Australia, Canada, the Philippines, and South Africa, and represents nurses who are sources of inspiration for others in their field and whose dedication and professionalism have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

"It is a privilege to witness firsthand to the incredible work nurses do every day," said Paul Coyne, DNP, MBA, MS, APRN, AGPCNP-BC, a 2021 Nurses of Note honoree who serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive at New York-based Hospital for Special Surgery. "These individuals represent the best of humanity – they are smart, selfless, and fiercely dedicated to their patients. I could write a novel extolling their virtues, and it still wouldn't be enough space to tell the whole story. I was touched to be included in the Nurses of Note program a few years ago, and I'm glad to see such a deserving new group of honorees receiving recognition this year."

"Nurses of Note is now in its third year, and we've had the distinct honor of celebrating close to 500 winners in that short time," said PerfectServe Chief Clinical Officer Kelly Conklin. "Nursing is what drew me into healthcare, so of course this program is especially near and dear to my heart. Though I'm no longer serving patients at the bedside, I still remember that time fondly and consider nurses to be some of the very best difference makers and problem solvers around. I extend my heartiest thanks and congratulations to all of our honorees!"

PerfectServe will highlight these nurses and their stories throughout the month of May on the company blog and across LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter . The first profile details the incredible efforts of the nursing team at Blue Mountain Hospital, a critical access facility located in rural Blanding, Utah. Despite being faced with numerous challenges—from the ripple effects of a prolonged COVID pandemic to a relative lack of money and other resources—the talented nurses at Blue Mountain are never deterred from providing the best, most dedicated care for their patients and the community at large.

To further celebrate and recognize nurses beyond National Nurses Month, PerfectServe will continue to highlight honorees with a series of profiles throughout the year.

The full list of Nurses of Note honorees is as follows:

Shormin Akter (Adult & Pediatric Medicine - Hamtramck, MI); Dawn Alvarez (Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic Franklin - Franklin, TN); Shireen S. Alwani (Community Medicine, INC - confirming); Kelly Ancar (Amazing Grace Home Care - Hays, KS); Jessica Arambul (Seattle Children's Hospital - Seattle, WA); Erin Athey (Community Concierge Care - Washington, D.C.); Olabode Babatunde (Queensland Health - Queensland, Australia); Jen Balka (Putnam County Hospital - Greencastle, IN); Jasmine Barksdale-Cobb (Choice Pain - Newark, DE); Rebecca Benivamondez (Mitchell County Hospital - Colorado City, TX ); Debra Bork (Winona Health Services - Winona, MN); Katie Bowler (Casey House - Toronto, Canada); Jordon Bradford (Blue Mountain Hospital - Blanding, UT); Nicole Bradford (Blue Mountain Hospital - Blanding, UT); Elena Bragg (Spaulding Cambridge Hospital - Cambridge, MA); Anna Britannia (Beverly Hospital - Beverly, MA); Brittany Lee Brown (USA Health - Mobile, AL); Mindy Burgess (Bon Secours Mercy health - Cincinnati, OH); Jessica Caldwell (Alluvion Health - Great Falls, MT); Carla Campbell (Humboldt Park Health - Chicago, IL ); Deborha M. Caputo (Digestive Disease Associates of Rockland - Pomona, NY); Angel Card (Blue Mountain Hospital - Blanding, UT); Aurelia Celestine (EXCELth - New Orleans, LA); Ebou Cham (The Lilith Clinic - Portland, OR); Lori Chandler (Eastern Obstetrics and Gynecology, PC - Birmingham, AL); Shantel Chase (Allen Morgan Health Center - Memphis, TN); Mwaba Precious Chilolo (NSW Health - New South Wales, Australia); Marie Chukwuma (Barwon Health - Geelong, Australia); Julie Clothier (Allina Health- Minneapolis, MN); Kati Connelly (Beth Israel Lahey Health Primary Care - Amesbury, MA); Yanira Cornier (Rochester Regional Health - Rochester, NY); Carol Cox (Health and Hope Clinic - Pensacola, FL); Rebecca Crumpler (FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital - Raeford, NC); Bea-Gracia M. Cruz (Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital - San Fernando, Philippines); Nydia Dalmau (Park Avenue ENT - New York, NY); Mackenzie Davis (Smyrna Pediatrics - Smyrna, TN); Darren Davis (Milford Memorial Hospital - Milford, DE); Grace Daza (Hospital for Special Surgery - New York, NY); Bernadette Decker (Northeast Pediatric Associates, PA - San Antonio, TX); Samantha Diaz-Hennessey (Park Avenue Medical Professionals - New York, NY); Kristin Dirom (Alberta Health Services - Alberta, Canada); Aleah Doll (WomanKind Midwifery- Lancaster County, PA); Ann Dorrien (Peach-State Advanced Cardiac & Endovascular - Newnan, GA); Danielle Dues (Mercer Health Community Hospital - Coldwater, OH); Paige Duren (McLaren Greater Lansing - Lansing, MI); Hannah Edmondson (Ventura County Public Health - Ventura, CA); Wincate "Winnie" Elias (Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center - Fountain Valley, CA); Kristy Emerson (Central TN ENT - Clarksville, TN); Brandi Enloe (Central Arkansas Lung - Conway, Arkansas); Doris Ethier (Genesys Hurley Cancer Institute - Flint, MI); Elvira Fardella-Roveto (St. Mary's Healthcare System for Children - Bayside, NY); Amy Ferrell (Occupational Health Center - Mobile, AL); Jackie Fischer (Alluvion Health - Great Falls, MT); Denise Fleig (Advocate Aurora Healthcare - Elgin, IL); Megan Fletcher (Lutheran Hospital, Cleveland Clinic - Cleveland, OH); Susan Foster (Mount Nittany Health - State College, PA); Tasha Frisinger (Monument Health - Rapid City, SD); Kathleen Furlong (Providence Mission Heritage Medical Group - Mission Viejo, CA); Cynthia Garry (Naples Premier Concierge - Naples, FL); Lori Gasper (Northern Westchester Hospital - Mount Kisco, NY); Janine Gibbons (Delaware Valley Community Health - Philadelphia, PA); Kristina Gikas (Northside Hospital - Forsyth, GA); Elisabeth Golden (UW Valley Medical Center - Renton, WA); Briana Gonzalez (Venice Family Clinic - Los Angeles, CA); David Gourley (Gritman Medical Center- Moscow, ID); Tanya Grosner (Alluvion Health - Great Falls, MT); Jaime Halligan (UPMC Teramana Cancer Center - Steubenville, OH); Angie Hargrove (CHI St. Vincent Hospital - Hot Springs, AR); Rebecca Hartley (Shannon Medical Center - San Angelo, TX); Kim Haselden (Alluvion Health - Great Falls, MT); Janie Haskew (Pediplace - Lewisville, TX); Jason Hawkins (Duke University Hospital - Durham, NC); Ashley Herbert (The Children's Home of Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh, PA); Marianne Hess (George Washington University Medical Center - Washington, D.C.); Taylor Hewiett (Baptist Medical Center South - Jacksonville, FL); Kathleen Hines (Mount Sinai South Nassau - Oceanside, NY); Czarina Hounsel (Pediatric and Adolescent Center of Grand Prairie & Arlington - Grand Prairie, TX); Nora House (Butterfield Trail Village - Fayetteville, AR); Justin Howard (The Lilith Clinic - Las Vegas, NV); Uchechi (Uche) Ibeh (Queensland Health - Queensland, Australia); Roxy Irestone (Arizona Asthma & Allergy Institute - Peoria, AZ); Leigh Rhonda Johnson (Mid-Atlantic Long-Term Care, Norfolk, VA); Chowanda Johnson (Allen Morgan Health & Rehab Center - Memphis, TN); Tyler Johnston (St. Louise Regional Hospital - Gilroy, CA); Leslie Jones (Memorial Hermann Health System - Houston, TX); Sunny Jones (Blue Mountain Hospital - Blanding, Utah); Michele Jones-Finnie (St. Mary's Home Care - New Hyde Park, NY); Diana Kakana (Mount Sinai South Nassau -Oceanside, NY ); Jasmeen Kaur (Clovis Pediatric Group - Clovis, CA); Sulane Knight (Blue Mountain Hospital - Blanding, Utah); Amanda Lake (Alluvion Health - Great Falls, MT); Lisa Lambert (Wise Regional Medical Center - Decatur, TX ); Maggie Lang (St. Mary's Healthcare System for Children - New Hyde Park, NY); Scharmaine Lawson (Housecall Nation - New Orleans, LA); Crystal Lawson (Cedars-Sinai - Marina del Rey, CA); Matt Lentz (Nebraska Hospital Association - Lincoln, NE ); Claudia Leon (Advocate Healthcare - Elgin, IL); Ashley Luchini (Queen's North Hawaii Community Hospital - Waimea, HI); Minette MacNeil (Scarborough Health Network - Ontario, Canada); Ashley Maier (Rheumatology Associates PLLC - Louisville, KY); Sandra "Kay" Malpass (Novant Health Heart and Vascular Institute - Charlotte, NC); Andria Marten (Phoenix CyberKnife and Radiation Oncology Center - Phoenix, AZ); Melyssa Martinez (Vanderbilt University Medical Center - Franklin, TN); Telisa McAbee (Pasadena Health Center - Pasadena, TX); Candice McCollum (Cleveland Clinic - Cleveland, OH); Rebecca McGrath (Bonafide Brows, LLC - University Park, FL); Kim Meade (Monument Health - Rapid City, SD); Kate Merrick (Alluvion Health - Great Falls, MT); Kellie Mills (Blue Mountain Hospital - Blanding, Utah); Amanda Moore (Wellhealth Medical Associates - Rochester Hills, MI); Kristal Morales (Northeast Pediatric Associates, PA - San Antonio, TX); Adriana Morales (Beth Israel Lahey Health - Boston, MA); Susan Moy (Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital - Monee, IL); Cassie Mueller (Prisma Health - Greenville, SC); Joselyn Munoz (North Atlanta Primary Care - Atlanta, GA); Amy Muro (Kaiser Permanente - Oakland, CA); Joan Nakar (Las Vegas Vascular & Interventional Specialists, LLC - Las Vegas, NV); Laurie Nelson (Beebe Healthcare - Lewes, DE ); Beth Nelson (Monument Health -Rapid City, SD); Kristen Nelson (Northern Westchester Hospital - Mt. Kisco, NY); Sharyn Nevels (East Tennessee Children's Hospital - Knoxville, TN); Shannon Nitchie (University of Michigan Health - Ann Arbor, MI); Jackie Nugent (Trillium Health Partners - Ontario, Canada); Chinelo Nwaogbo (Washoe Tribal Health - Gardnerville, NV); Latoya Ogere (UnitedHealth Group | OptumInsight - Based in Salt Lake City, UT); Ana ClaudiaBrito Torres De Olivera (Nuestros Niños Pediatric Clinic - Marietta, GA); Sierra Orr (Trilogy Health - Batesville, IN); Bethanie Palmer (Blue Mountain Hospital - Blanding, UT); Megan Palmer (Monclova Road Pediatrics - Maumee, OH); Niko Pantanizopoulos (University of Tennessee Medical Center Hospice Services - LHC Group - Knoxville, TN); Minal Patel (Clovis Pediatric Group - Clovis, CA); Wilmene Paul (Avante of Boca - Boca Raton, FL ); Elizabeth Pena (venice Family Clinic - Los Angeles, CA); Rose Penuliar (Peace Care St. Ann's -Jersey City, NJ ); Karen Peters (BrightStart Pediatrics - Orlando, FL); Brittany Piece (Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center - Ahoskie, NC); Michelle Poon (Sibley Memorial Hospital - Washington, D.C.); Callie R. Powell (Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston - Charleston, SC); Carol Powers (Kentucky Fertility Institute - Louisville, KY); Julie Prezioso (Saratoga Hospital - Saratoga Springs, NY); Nicole Pride-Allen (Cleveland CLinic - Cleveland, OH); Caitlin Puccio (Aya Healthcare - San Diego, CA); Glory J. Ramirez (Philippine General Hospital - Manila, Philippines); Sandra Rasmussen (Beacom Family Health - Fremont, NE); Chelsea Rentfro (Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc - Cairo, IL); Victor Reyes (Broward Health Medical Center - Fort Lauderdale, FL); Joan Riggs (Mount Sinai South Nassau - Oceanside, NY); Sarai Rivas (Memorial Hermann - Houston, TX); Juliana Rizzo (Oregon Foot Clinic - Portland, OR ); Astley Robinson (Hospital for Special Surgery - New York, NY); Brazand Robinson-Thomas (Prisma Health - Greenville, SC); Marie Rogers (Johnston County Public Health Department - Smithfield, NC); April Roth (Brecksville Surgery Center - ); Kristina Rua (GenesisCare - Miami, FL); Kathleen Sabatino (Options for Women PHC - ); Javier Martinez Salamanca (The James Cancer Hospital - ); Odreh Sambamo (Queensland Health - Queensland, Australia); Karen Sanchez (Cleveland Clinic - Cleveland, OH); Nanci Sanders (Arch Foot and Ankle, PC - Norwalk, IA); Alishia Saucier (Allina Health - Minneapolis, MN); Lisa Schlichting (Jackson County Gastroenterology - Independence, MO); Natasha Sekgetho (Mediclinic - Cape Town, South Africa); Jessie Sellers (Nile Women's Healthcare - Roswell, GA); Christina Shoaf (BJC Medical Group - St. Louis, MO); Dewan Elizabeth Smith-Murray (Lajeans Mental Health Boutique - Fairlawn, OH); Jena Sneller (Trinity Health - Muskegon, MI); Chelsea Snider (Hamilton Local School District - Franklin County, OH); Jill Sproul (Santa Clara Valley Medical Center - San Jose, CA); Cynthia Stachnik (Ascension Health - St. Louis, MO); Wendy Stellpflug (Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago - Chicago, IL); Penelope Sukal-Jacques (Hospital for Special Surgery - New York, NY); Suzane Suthers (Youth Detention Centres, Prison Health Service - Queensland, Australia ); Cynthia C. Thomas (Woman's Hospital of Baton Rouge - LA); Debra Thompson (Speare Memorial Hospital - Plymouth, NH); Sadie Thoms (CHRISTUS Coushatta Health Care - Coushatta, LA ); Tendai Tongogara (Calvary North Adelaide Hospital - Adelaide, Australia); Angela Turck (Cincinnati Children's Hospital - Cincinnati, OH); Elizabeth "Carol" Turner (TPMG Orthopedics - Williamsburg, VA); Doris Uwandu (Austin Health - Heidelberg, Australia); Rosangelica Valle (Kids Choice Pediatrics - Greenville, SC); Sherri Velez (Rush University Medical Center - Chicago, IL ); Shannon Vitovic (Johnstown Heart and Vascular Center - Johnstown, PA); Daphne Walker (St. Mary's Home Care - New Hyde Park, NY); Jennifer Ward (Bright Pediatrics - Dalton, GA); Jessica Wellman (IU Health Bloomington Hospital - Bloomington, IN); Lynn West (Bayside Allergy - Traverse City, MI ); Alesia White (Avante of Boca - Boca Raton, FL); Emily Whitney (Southern Clinic, P.C. - Dothan, AL); Jennifer Wiederhold (Alluvion Health -Great Falls, MT ); Mimi Williams (Northridge Facial Plastic Surgery — Northridge, CA); Laura Woods (French Broad Pediatrics - Asheville, NC); Brea Wujczyk (Stacy Jenkins Medical Place - Pontiac, MI); Lilian Wyngarrds (Queensland Health - Queensland, Australia); Anita Zamora (Venice Family Clinic - Los Angeles, CA); Nancy Zask (St. Mary's Home Care - New Hyde Park, NY).

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has 25 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

