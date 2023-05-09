Stony Brook University Hospital and The Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation Promote Skin Cancer Prevention Through New Inpatient Initiative

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH), the only hospital on Long Island ranked by Healthgrades among the top 1% of hospitals in the nation, and the Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation announce their collaboration to provide Stony Brook patients with skin cancer education through their inpatient Electronic Medical Records program. Historically, nurses examine the skin of all patients as they enter the hospital to check for bed sores. Now, SBUH nurses will also evaluate the skin of all patients for skin lesions and cancers, as well as educate them on skin cancer and protective behaviors. This initiative was developed by Molloy professor of nursing, Victoria Siegel, EdD, RN, CNS, a Mollie's Fund Advisory Board Member, and leader in the nursing community on skin cancer education and facilitated by Carolyn Santora, MS, RN, Chief Nursing Officer and Chief of Regulatory Affairs at SBUH.

"We gladly join forces with the Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation in this important effort," said Santora. "Each day Stony Brook nurses empower their patients to improve their health through preventative and restorative care. Providing education to raise awareness related to detecting and preventing skin cancers is a natural extension of the work they already do to support our community's health."

This initiative is momentous because more people are diagnosed with skin cancer in the U.S. than all other cancers combined. It can affect anyone regardless of skin color. It is estimated that one in five will develop skin cancer. In the last 50 years, the overall incidence of skin cancer has increased by over 250%. The American Academy of Dermatology estimates that 9,500 people in the United States are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. Melanoma, the most serious skin cancer, claims one person every hour. "We are thrilled with this partnership," said Jack Biggane, President of Mollie's Fund. "Promoting skin cancer education through the Stony Brook nursing community will ultimately save lives."

Since 1980, SBUH has provided essential healthcare to residents of Long Island. Stony Brook Medicine partners with hospitals from Manhattan to Montauk to provide patients with personal attention, combining advanced technology with compassionate caring. To learn more about Long Island's premier academic health center visit, www.stonybrookmedicine.edu.

The Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation (Mollie's Fund) was founded more than 20 years ago by the Biggane Family in honor of twenty-year old Mollie, who lost her battle with the disease. It is the mission of this non-profit to increase awareness for melanoma prevention, provide information and services on skin cancer detection, and support melanoma patients through education of the latest treatments. For more information, visit www.molliesfund.org.

About Stony Brook University Hospital:

Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) is Long Island's premier academic health center. With 624 beds, SBUH serves as the region's only tertiary care center and Regional Trauma Center, and is home to the Stony Brook University Heart Institute, Stony Brook University Cancer Center, Stony Brook Children's Hospital and Stony Brook University Neurosciences Institute. SBUH also encompasses Suffolk County's only Level 4 Regional Perinatal Center, state-designated AIDS Center, state-designated Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, state-designated Burn Center, the Christopher Pendergast ALS Center of Excellence, and Kidney Transplant Center. It is home of the nation's first Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center. To learn more, visit www.stonybrookmedicine.edu/sbuh.

