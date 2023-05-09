Trinity Packaging Supply is a Four-Time Winner of Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work in America

Trinity Packaging Supply is among the 2023 best workplaces in America.

VOORHEES, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Packaging Supply (Trinity) has been named to Inc.'s Best Places to Work in America 2023 list , the fourth time the company has received this honor. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, the list is the result of a comprehensive analysis of companies that have created exceptional workplaces where employees are motivated to go the extra mile, promote the company, and plan to stay long term.

Trinity Packaging Supply has been on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fast-growing companies for 7 years and is also one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces in America (three-time winner)! Trinity is the first company to leverage proprietary software to connect over 300 distribution and manufacturing centers across North America to provide businesses with packaging’s largest catalog (over 80,000 custom and stock packaging supplies) — offered at low prices with next-day delivery. (PRNewswire)

"When scaling from a $100 million dollar company to a billion-dollar company, it is important that we preserve the magic that has led us to become a four-time winner of Inc.'s Best Places to Work in America," said Trinity Packaging Supply Founder and CEO, Anthony Magaraci. "It is a huge honor to be one of the few companies in America to make this list four times. A big part of what we do and how we do it is the dynamic between the different departments of our company. In the survey results, 'fun' was the most commonly used word our employees chose to describe Trinity. Maintaining a fun and authentic culture that encourages people to be themselves has always been important to me."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture.

Overall, Trinity employees gave the company an approval rating of 94.4%, describing their work environment as "fun" and that they believe Trinity's senior leadership values their employees as its most important resource.

Additionally:

100% know they will be recognized for contributing to the organization's success.

97% believe the benefits offered meet their and their families' needs.

97% understand why company changes happen, which ranks 13.6% higher than other companies.

92% feel included in decisions that impact their work.

Trinity is debuting a new e-commerce website this year that will aggregate hundreds of supplier catalogs to create one standardized catalog, offering over 80,000 wholesale packaging supplies at the best prices and quickest lead times based on the shipping zip code. Just as Uber and Airbnb changed the transportation and hospitality industries, Trinity will disrupt the entire packaging industry.

About Trinity

Trinity Packaging Supply (Trinity) is wholesale packaging's largest catalog, with over 80,000 packaging and industrial products in stock and ready to ship. After founding Trinity from his home office in 2010, Founder & CEO, Anthony Magaraci, grew it into a $100 million business that is a seven-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America winner and a four-time Inc. Best Places to Work winner.

