Eightfold AI Receives 2023 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the SAP Store Category

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI today announced that it received a 2023 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the SAP Store category, which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 22 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

"SAP's ecosystem plays a key role in our vision to enable every organization and every industry to become a network of intelligent, sustainable enterprises. The SAP Pinnacle Awards recognize and celebrate the winning partners' outstanding commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth, and simplification," said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

"We are on a mission to create a future-ready workforce, using our technology to help companies continue to grow and achieve their goal through any market disruption," said Ashutosh Garg, CEO and co-founder at Eightfold AI. "It is an honor to work hand-in-hand with the SAP team, this award further cements our shared vision."

Eightfold and SAP SuccessFactors have been strategic partners since 2018, and in 2020, Eightfold reached Premium Certified Endorsed App status. Together they have supported over 40 customers in accelerating their talent strategies and driving organizational agility. This aligned vision to support customers in building best in class talent functions will continue to drive the partnership.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform™ helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries and 24 languages, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai .

