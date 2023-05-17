Australian sensation Funlab makes U.S. debut with mini-golf concept opening this summer

Three Holey Moley locations set to introduce a blockbuster brand's iconic spirit with further expansion expected

DENVER and AUSTIN, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a kind of fun that borders and oceans can't contain, which is why Funlab —Australia's premiere creator of competitive socializing experiences—will burst onto the American scene this summer with three Holey Moley mini golf clubs. With at least three U.S. locations set to open in Denver, Austin and San Francisco, Holey Moley takes the familiar and beloved mini golf concept and transforms it into an immersive world of fun, delicious bites, specialty Instagrammable cocktails and real-life connections.

Funlab logo

The irreverent spirit Holey Moley has come to stand for in Australia, since 2016, will take a distinctly American twist with these new locations. Bringing friends and families together for par-ticularly good mini golf, the concepts will feature super-vibey, multi-sensory experiences and new, iconic pop-culture themes woven into the golf holes. With a variety of options for dining, beverages, functions and events – all under one roof – Holey Moley trades day into night to cater to all guests at any time from family outings during the day, to corporate happy hours and more.

The three US locations include:

Holey Moley Denver will open this August with a 27-hole venue at 1201 18 th Street.

Holey Moley Austin , at 807 East 4 th Street, will feature 27 holes and a large outdoor space when it opens its doors in November 2023 .

And Holey Moley San Francisco is slated for an early 2024 opening with 18 holes of its own.

Holey Moley Austin will emerge as the first originally designed Holey Moley, whereas the Denver and San Francisco locations will be adaptations of popular existing Urban Putt locations, who Funlab recently acquired. Urban Putt founder and CEO, Steve Fox, is enthusiastic about the new direction, and current employees in both Urban Putt locations will remain on the team.

"Holey Moley's U.S. arrival is exciting news for Denver and San Francisco," Fox said. "These cities and teams have meant the world to me, and so do the good times our guests enjoy every time they visit. It's been incredible to see the vision Funlab has for transformation, and I can't wait to see how this will build on Urban Putt's success."

Funlab CEO Michael Schreiber says bringing Australia's popular brand of immersive fun to the States is a milestone for the company—and that there's even more to come.

"There's something universal about having a good time in a setting designed expressly for that and nothing else. Our research, insights and the opportunity to build on Urban Putt's success, shows us there is a high demand for this style of concept that will resonate with American consumers," Schreiber said. "What makes us unique is the way we take familiar, cherished concepts from the world around us and transform them into something surprising. It's the immersion of the worlds we create that turns the ordinary into extraordinary. Without question, Funlab intends to make a mark in the US and to keep on growing."

In preparation for the openings, Funlab is currently working to build local teams who want to get in on the action by staffing each of the U.S. locations. When the doors open, these newly minted "Motherfunners" will join more than 2,200 others who have helped make Funlab's 42 other venues a fast-growing success in Australia and New Zealand.

For information about the new locations, visit www.holeymoley.com and stay tuned for specific launch details and how to book, to come later this year.

To become part of the Holey Moley's team of "Motherfunners" in Denver, Austin or San Francisco, visit the website.

About Funlab:

Funlab is Australia's premiere creator of competitive socializing experiences. From arcades, bowling alleys, mini-golf and much more, Funlab believes in taking familiar concepts and transforming them into immersive worlds of fun where people can connect in real life. Magnifying every small detail to create extraordinary experiences, Funlab operates 42 venues across 9 brands and over 2200 employees. Funlab is set to open its first three Holey Moley locations in the United States in the Summer of 2023.

