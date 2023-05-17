Dominion DMS integrates with ProMax

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces integration with ProMax to give dealers various options to increase efficiency and profitability.

ProMax has features that will complement VUE DMS and give dealers the tools they need to be a step ahead of the competition.

Websites:

Attract consumers at the beginning of their journey with a customized, state-of-the-art website. Easily managed and seamlessly integrated into your ProMax system, our websites utilize appealing design, fast load times, and SEO that enables you to stand out from the competition.

CRM/ILM:

Our award-winning CRM has everything you need to attract prospects, nurture existing relationships, and win back former customers. ProMax CRM combines all aspects of lead management, follow-up, work plans, and more into a streamlined all-in-one solution, easy to use, scalable, and customizable to your dealership's needs.

Inventory:

ProMax Inventory has everything you need to manage, analyze, optimize, and market your vehicle inventory accurately and professionally with easily sortable data, customized reporting, and seamless integrations with all DMS and third-party websites.

Desking:

Leverage the industry's top desking solution to simultaneously calculate all available options before selecting the best choices for every type of deal. Full of powerful selling tools and great proposals that integrate seamlessly into your sales process, ProMax Desking enables you to make money, not just count it.

Data Mining/Marketing:

Supercharge your lead generation efforts with a full suite of marketing solutions. Leverage the power of the ProMax Data Core to build campaigns around credit, subprime, events, and more, and deliver custom messaging to your target audience. Utilize our full-service BDC and award-winning Direct Mail to boost traffic and profits in both your service and sales department.

"Running a successful dealership means that the tools we use have to promote efficiency and productivity. The integration between VUE and ProMax allows my team to work at the highest level, and this helps to create happy and loyal customers." - Tim Honaker, General Sales Manager, Mazda Direct.

With Dominion, you get an unheard-of $0 initial and monthly fee for VUE DMS, including a robust suite of core features.

$0 Core Monthly Support

$0 Conversion and Training

Unlimited Users

Encrypted Integration to Any Application

Continuous Software Enhancements

Robust Suite of Core Features

Easy to Learn / Simple to Use

Access from Any Web Connection

Choose the Apps You Want

"ProMax is proud to partner with a company like Dominion with decades of experience serving dealerships. Our shared passion for continually innovating ways to deliver superior industry solutions that enhance the quality and efficiency of dealer processes makes for a great partnership. With VUE, dealers can take advantage of a true cloud-based experience that ensures secure and safe data transactions at highly reduced costs." - Melissa Sinclair, VP of Strategic Business Initiatives, ProMax.

The integration between ProMax and VUE by Dominion DMS gives dealers a full suite of features allowing any day-to-day task to be completed easily and efficiently.

"Partnering with companies like ProMax proves that Dominion DMS is looking at the best solutions to integrate with to offer dealerships the ability to maximize their productivity and profitability." - Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

This announcement is another reason dealers should reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what Dominion DMS can offer. To learn more about Dominion DMS and its VUE platform, visit DominionDMS.com .

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. Dominion DMS introduced VUE, a cloud-native dealer management system that gives US-based franchised automotive dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud by a team with decades of experience serving dealerships, VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website , and like us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About ProMax:

ProMax is an industry-leading SaaS provider of fully integrated front-end solutions for retail auto dealers across the U.S. From award-winning CRM/ILM and Desking/Leasing modules to industry-first Compliance solutions and Pre-Screen products to Lead Generation, Inventory, Dealer Websites, and more, ProMax's powerful and fully scalable Stack platform is used by thousands of dealerships nationwide. Learn more about ProMax at https://www.promaxunlimited.com .

