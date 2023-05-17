Miso Robotics announces Ecolab partnership and investment

Companies to Work Together on Next-Generation Automation and Cleaning Solutions

PASADENA, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Miso Robotics – the company transforming the restaurant industry with robotics and intelligent automation – announced a new partnership and multi-million dollar investment from the world's water, hygiene and infection prevention company, Ecolab.

Miso Robotics is the creator of Flippy, the world's first autonomous robotic kitchen assistant that automates the fry station for QSR restaurants. Flippy can perform all the food preparation tasks at the fry station with speed and precision, while also promoting food safety and quality standards. Miso's products leverage advanced computer vision technology, all developed to power back-of-house solutions for the restaurant industry.

Ecolab's investment will support Miso Robotics' growth and innovation, as well as enable collaboration between the two companies to explore new opportunities to enhance food safety, hygiene, and efficiency in the food industry through automation and digital solutions.

"For 100 years, Ecolab has been at the forefront of innovation designed to help foodservice customers achieve their operational and sustainability goals," said John Houghtby, Ecolab's EVP & GM Global Specialty. "As we look to the kitchen of the future, we are excited to partner with Miso Robotics, a pioneer in AI-driven automation for the foodservice industry, and to support their vision of creating a better, safer, and more efficient kitchen."

"We are thrilled to have Ecolab as an investor and a strategic partner," said Buck Jordan, Chairman of the Board and Founder, Miso Robotics. "Ecolab's expertise and leadership in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services are unparalleled, and we look forward to working together to create new value for our customers and the foodservice industry at large."

About Miso Robotics

Miso Robotics is revolutionizing commercial foodservice through intelligent automation solutions that solve some of the largest gaps in back-of-house kitchen operations. Ready to make an immediate financial impact on a restaurant's bottom line, Miso's AI-driven platform incorporates robotics, machine learning, computer vision and data analytics to power and develop its breakthrough products, including: Flippy 2, CookRight and Sippy.

With real industry knowledge and learnings accrued through brand partnerships over its first five years, Miso's products are constantly evolving to drive consistency, increase productivity, reduce costs and improve the overall dining experience.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $14 billion, employs more than 47,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab's innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com. www.ecolab.com

