Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Announces Leadership Changes at US Facility

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading global provider of bio-pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, today announced leadership changes at the company's site in San Diego, effective immediately. Bert Barbosa has assumed the role of President & COO, United States and welcomes Brian Blagg and Satoshi Katayama to join the company as the Executive Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Business Transformation, respectively. Along with these additions to the site leadership team, the company has also appointed Erik Riley as Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning. These changes will bring integral expertise to the company as it continues to expand its capacity and service offerings.

Mr. Barbosa joined the Aji Bio-Pharma leadership team in May 2018 as VP of Drug Product, bringing with him over 35 years of bio-pharmaceutical production, quality assurance, and compliance leadership and management experience. He then moved into the role of Sr. VP of Corporate Strategy in 2021, followed by the Executive VP of Operations position in 2022. As President & COO of Aji Bio-Pharma US, he is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the CDMO business at the US site.

Mr. Blagg joins Aji Bio-Pharma with 34 years of experience providing cross functional operations leadership in regulated industries including 23 years in the bio-pharmaceutical field. He has served in a variety of senior leadership roles at Revance Therapeutics, PDL Biopharma, and XOMA Corporation in addition to serving as a well-respected industry consultant. As Executive Vice President, Operations, Mr. Blagg is responsible for the Drug Product, Drug Substance, Label/Packaging, and Facilities/Engineering Operations.

Mr. Katayama began his career with Ajinomoto as a process chemist for the CDMO business in 1994. He then moved into a senior researcher role until 2015, when he became General Manager of the Bio-Fine Laboratories Process Chemistry group. In 2017, Mr. Katayama moved to Ajinomoto Group headquarters in Tokyo and started working in the Bio-Pharma Services Department as the General Manager of the Planning (Strategy) Group. As Vice President, Business Transformation, he supports the business strategy and cohesion of global Aji Bio-Pharma.

Mr. Riley joined Aji Bio-Pharma in August 2017 as Director of Financial Planning and Analysis with over 25 years of experience including both business unit and corporate management experience, in global, local and start-up settings. In 2022, Mr. Riley became Vice President of Corporate Strategy and, in 2023, Senior Vice President, Corporate Planning. In this new role, he is responsible for developing strategic goals for the organization while overseeing Human Resources, Finance, and Supply Chain/Procurement.

