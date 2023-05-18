Tony Robbins & Seekr Launch Online Series Highlighting How AI Is Impacting And Accelerating The Flow Of Misinformation

New Roundtable Series, Media Literacy Tools, And Advice Will Empower Users To Take More Control Over Content Consumed Online

VIENNA, Va., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seekr, a leading artificial intelligence company specializing in transparent content evaluation, and Tony Robbins, internationally-recognized entrepreneur, best-selling author, philanthropist, and leading life and business strategist, today announced the launch of a roundtable series, suite of educational videos, and curated written content examining the impact and proliferation of misinformation in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

Misinformation is exploding online, with AI chatbots increasing in reach and exacerbating the spread of low-quality, biased, or even fake news. Research shows the world's largest search engines are routinely using technology to manipulate search results to enhance ad revenues. In fact, traditional search platforms have a financial incentive to encourage and reward the very cognitive habits – such as confirmation bias, bandwagon effect, and herd mentality – that promote falsehoods and make people more susceptible to inaccurate reporting.

"We live in a polarizing society where clickbait is rampant, bias-driven content is being targeted at you with AI, and the largest technology companies are only focused on their bottom lines," Tony Robbins said. "A better informed you is the best you. You need to take control of the information you consume, and to do that you need to educate yourself and have the tools to get fact-based and accurate information. This is where the cutting-edge, consumer-minded Seekr digital transparency tool comes in. Seekr is arming people to make informed decisions about the content they consume, not what others want them to consume, which is why Seekr has quickly become one of the most valuable tools in my life."

To increase media literacy, Seekr and Tony Robbins will be releasing a host of new educational resources to arm users with the tools to navigate the online landscape and stay accurately informed, including:

A Roundtable Series: Seekr and Tony Robbins will be hosting a roundtable series with influential figures and thought leaders to discuss the "Age of AI" and how technology is affecting the distribution and consumption of news.

Media Literacy Tools and Advice: Together, Seekr and Tony Robbins will create and distribute content across digital and social platforms that arms digital users with media literacy knowledge and personal advice.

"The explosion of chatbots and AI-generated content without standards is sowing distrust in technology and threatening democracy and journalism – a theme echoed throughout the recent U.S. Senate Committee hearing on AI oversight," said Pat Condo, CEO of Seekr Technologies. "At Seekr, we believe that objective and transparent content evaluation can stem the tide of misinformation and restore trust in the media. Together with Tony, we are looking to harness AI for good and create a more informed society."

About Seekr Technologies Inc.

Seekr is a privately held artificial intelligence company that specializes in transparent content evaluation and objective ratings. Its AI technology is designed to rate all content, both authentic content created by humans, and synthetic, machine-generated content. Seekr empowers user choice and control by streamlining access to reliable information. The centerpiece of Seekr's technology is an independent search engine that is powered by proprietary AI and employs natural language processing (NLP) to generate a Seekr Score and Political Lean Indicator. Seekr is committed to building a web that people can trust by giving everyone access to technology that makes it easy to find reliable content in context. For more information, visit Seekr.com.

About Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, #1 NY Times best-selling author, philanthropist, and the #1 life and business strategist. For more than four and a half decades using his warmth, humor and transformational power, Mr. Robbins has empowered more than 50 million people from more than 100 countries worldwide through his live, virtual, audio, video and life training programs and seminars Mr. Robbins also is involved in more than 100 privately held businesses with combined sales exceeding $7 billion a year. He has been honored by Accenture as one of the "Top 50 Business Intellectuals in the World," by Harvard Business Press as one of the "Top 200 Business Gurus," and by American Express as one of the "Top Six Business Leaders in the World." For more, visit www.tonyrobbins.com.

