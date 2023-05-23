Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Sustainability Advisory Services Will Grow to Nearly $37 Billion by 2032

Market drivers include stakeholder pressure, regulation, attracting & retaining talent, cost savings and evolution of renewable technologies

BOULDER, Colo., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the global market for sustainability advisory solutions, which is rapidly evolving to meet customers' changing needs as they face increased pressure to reduce their carbon footprints.

With global warming increasing, awareness of sustainability has increased. Corporations are now turning to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability professionals to better understand the current state of the market and how they can effectively deploy a carbon reduction strategy. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, global revenue attributed to sustainability advisory and consulting is expected to increase from $3.3 billion in 2023 to $36.8 billion in 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6%.

"Globally, corporations are facing increased pressure from their stakeholders and governments to report and reduce their carbon footprints. By embracing sustainability on the strategic and operational levels, they can realize greater long-term business value," says David Gonzalez, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Working with sustainability advisors, businesses, and organizations can improve their sustainability performance while contributing to a more sustainable future for their communities."

Adopting sustainability initiatives benefits the environment, but also helps organizations reduce costs and improve stakeholder relationships. Multiple drivers are prompting growth in sustainability advisory, including stakeholder pressure, government regulations, and customers who want to develop realistic and efficient plans for reducing their carbon emissions. Market barriers include a lack of executive awareness on sustainability practices, limited access to relevant data and metrics, and limited resources, according to the report.

The report, Sustainability Advisory Solutions, reviews the sustainability advisory solutions market, with a look at its trends, drivers, and barriers and sustainability advisory solutions. It analyzes market size between 2023 and 2032, segmented by 10 industries and across three geographical segments: North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.



