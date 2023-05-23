Minghui Pharmaceutical Inc. Announces First-in-Human Dose of MHB018A, a Subcutaneous Single-Domain IGF-1R Antibody in Phase 1a Healthy Volunteer Study

SHANGHAI and HANGZHOU, China and WILMINGTON, Del., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minghui Pharmaceutical, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the phase 1a trial of MHB018A has commenced with the dosing of its first subject. The phase 1a, randomized, double-blinded, vehicle-controlled first-in-human study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of MHB018A in healthy volunteers.

MHB018A is a novel fusion protein of humanized single domain IGF-1R antibody and human Fc, which showed 3~5 times greater ligand blocking activities than other known IGF-1R antibodies for both IGF-1 and IGF-2. In addition, the molecule has a solubility of 150 mg/ml that makes it suitable for subcutaneous formulation/administration. The preclinical GLP-tox study of MHB018A in cynomolgus monkey also showed excellent safety profile with NOAEL determined at 150 mg/kg.

"The initiation of the first-in-human dose of MHB018A marks a significant milestone in our commitment to developing improved therapeutic options for patients suffering from thyroid eye disease (TED)," stated Guoqing Cao, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Minghui Pharmaceutical. "The superior biological activity, druggability and excellent safety of MHB018A demonstrated in preclinical studies suggest potential better clinical benefits for TED patients. With its highly concentrated formulation of 150 mg/mL and remarkable stability, MHB018A enables convenient subcutaneous administration. These exceptional attributes underscore the potential of MHB018A as a leading therapy for the treatment of TED. We look forward to the results of the phase Ia study, as well as the subsequent phase Ib study involving TED patients, which is expected to conclude in early 2024."

About Thyroid Eye Disease

Thyroid eye disease (TED) is an autoimmune disease caused by the activation of orbital fibroblasts by autoantibodies directed against thyroid receptors. TED is a rare disease, which has an incidence rate of approximately 19 in 100,000 people per year1. The insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R) plays an essential role in the pathogenesis of TED2-4 and is a proven drug target for treatment of TED.

About MHB018A

MHB018A is a novel single domain Fc fusion protein formulated in subcutaneous form targeting human IGF-1R that is developed by Minghui Pharmaceutical Inc. for treatment of patients with TED.

About Minghui Pharmaceutical Inc.

Minghui Pharmaceutical Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative medicines for unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging the expertise in medical science and the proprietary technology platforms, the company is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline including a variety of first-in-class or best-in-class product candidates. For more information, please visit www.minghuipharma.com.

