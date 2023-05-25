2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid & Mirage Honored by Money.com Among "Best Autos of 2023" Awards

2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid adds to its trophy case with Best for Safety Award

2023 Mirage named Best Value for a subcompact car.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), today announced its popular Outlander Plug-in Hybrid SUV and Mirage subcompact won two of Money's Best Autos of 2023 awards. Mitsubishi Motors' flagship Outlander Plug-in Hybrid added to its growing list of awards, earning Money's Best for Safety honor in the Plug-in Hybrid SUV category, and the 2023 Mirage took top honors for Best Value for a subcompact car.

Money's Best Autos of 2023 safety category included assessments focused, in part, on standard and additional safety features available for each vehicle, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. Testing also took into account the performance of headlights in independent testing. When evaluating pricing and value, the publication began with each vehicle's starting price along with trim levels that offer the best value and cost of ownership. In addition, Money.com utilized ownership data from Kelley Blue Book, including depreciation and residual value over time, insurance costs, reliability, and likely cost of repairs.

"Both the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid and Mirage nameplates are worthy of the recognition they have received in recent years in the categories of safety and value, respectively," said Mark Chaffin, President and CEO, MMNA. "Outlander Plug-in Hybrid's mission is to introduce a road to electrification for e-curious families while we offer Mirage as a first or next automotive purchase with value top of mind. With a host of advanced safety systems offered as standard on both models, we continue to pioneer the industry with forward-thinking approaches at all price points."

As the best-equipped Mitsubishi ever sold in the U.S., the Outlander Family offers an impressive array of standard and available driver assistance systems for driver confidence and convenience. The 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid offers up to 38 miles of all-electric range, up to 420 miles of overall range1, and is the only plug-in hybrid on the market with available DC fast-charging capability (SEL and above models), which can fill the 20kWh battery pack to 80% capacity in just 38 minutes.2 All models also feature Mitsubishi's new "Innovative Pedal" technology, which allows near-one-pedal acceleration and deceleration, similar to full battery electric vehicles.3 This system further differentiates the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid from other plug-in hybrids and highlights the vehicle's electric-first design philosophy.

The Mitsubishi Mirage – the most fuel-efficient, non-hybrid, gasoline-fueled new car sold in America4 – heads into 2023 following a recent redesign that included significant exterior styling updates and added and upgraded technology, including standard advanced safety features, Apple CarPlay®5 and Android Auto™6 compatibility. Combined with its sedan counterpart, the 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage G4, both vehicles offer buyers a compelling blend of updated styling, enhanced safety, versatility, and value.

"If safety is at the top of your list, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is a solid pick for the category," said automotive journalist Jaclyn Trop of Money.com. In terms of the Mitsubishi Mirage, Trop went on to say, "Priced from little more than $16,245, the Mitsubishi Mirage is an economical subcompact car with excellent fuel efficiency."

Disclaimers

Electric range of up to 38 miles on a full charge and a combined electricity + gasoline range of 420 miles. Combined fuel economy Electricity + Gasoline of 64 MPGe. EPA highway mileage estimate. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions. Use for comparison only. Outlander PHEV DC fast charging is available with CHAdeMO charging systems. Innovative Pedal is a driver's aid only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. The brake pedal must be used when stronger deceleration is required or when bringing the vehicle to a complete stop. Based on EPA estimated mileage ratings from www.fueleconomy.gov Apple CarPlay®, Siri®, and Apple Music® are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. iPhone is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc. Android™, Android Auto™, Google™, Google Play™, Google Maps™, Google Assistant™, and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV) and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com .

Contact

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

Mobile: 714-296-1402

