LOS ANGELES RAMS AND PACSUN JOIN PARTNERSHIP FOR LOS ANGELES SCHOOLS TO COMBAT CHRONIC ABSENTEEISM

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday afternoon, The Los Angeles Rams, in collaboration with Pacsun , teamed up with Partnership for Los Angeles Schools to combat chronic absenteeism in historically under-resourced communities. The joint initiatives involved the donation of clothing and the provision of an exclusive shopping experience to award local students.

Rams Cheerleaders and team mascot Rampage guided students from George Washington Carver Middle School and Florence Griffith Joyner Elementary through an exclusive shopping experience, serving as their personal stylists and offering their fashion recommendations. Furthermore, Pacsun merchandise was thoughtfully packaged and delivered to an additional 18 LA Unified schools this past February, all managed by Partnership for Los Angeles Schools.

The program, aptly named "Geared for Greatness," aims to support LA Unified's ongoing efforts to combat chronic absenteeism by providing students with fashionable attire to get them excited about attending school and being present to learn.

"Pacsun and the Rams are committed to empowering youth and supporting education, and we are honored to join forces with the team and the esteemed Partnership for Los Angeles Schools in our collective efforts to create opportunities for students to strive. Los Angeles and Southern California hold a special place in our hearts, and together, we are dedicated to making a tangible impact and fostering a brighter future for our local community," said Brieane Olson, CEO of Pacsun.

"We are proud to team up with Pacsun and Partnership for Los Angeles Schools to provide deserving students with new clothes they can proudly wear to school," said Molly Higgins, Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement, Los Angeles Rams. "Student absenteeism continues to be an issue at schools in our underserved communities. We hope these clothes inspire our young students to continue to be present in class and perform to the best of their ability."

"Students in our schools have overcome so many challenges on their personal and educational journey over the past three years. We are delighted to collaborate with Pacsun and the Los Angeles Rams to bring a little extra pampering and joy to students and to encourage them to continue to persevere and show up to school confident and in style," said Deycy Hernandez, chief external officer of the Partnership. "Through this unique collaboration with Pacsun and the Los Angeles Rams, thousands of students in our Partnership network will receive new clothing in Watts, Boyle Heights, and South LA."

Leading up to the 2022 season, the Rams and Pacsun renewed their partnership centered around incentivizing attendance at Partnership for LA Schools in Watts, South LA and Boyle Heights. Since 2019, Pacsun and the Rams have donated $2 million in product to provide new, on-trend clothing, benefitting 13,500 Los Angeles Unified School students served by Partnership for Los Angeles Schools.

