Human In Motion Robotics Inc Announces $10 Million Investment to Close Series A Round

VANCOUVER, BC, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Human In Motion Robotics Inc (HMR), a leading robotics company specializing in advanced human-centric wearable robotic technologies, is delighted to announce the closing of its Series A round of over $10 million with a significant $8 million investment and strategic partnership coming from Beno Holdings, a prominent Korean firm focused on technology investments.

"We are thrilled to announce this significant investment and strategic partnership with Beno Holdings. The investment marks a major milestone for HMR, providing substantial resources to accelerate research and development efforts, expand production capabilities, and drive market penetration." Said Dr. Siamak Arzanpour, Co-founder and CEO at HMR. "This strategic partnership brings together the expertise, networks, and resources of both companies, fostering synergies that will further enhance the advancement and commercialization of cutting-edge robotics solutions."

Human In Motion Robotics is renowned for its ground-breaking work in developing state-of-the-art robotic systems that augment human capabilities. Their innovative technologies are designed to enhance human mobility, increase productivity, improve safety, and enable new possibilities across various industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare.

Beno Holdings, with its strong track record of successful technology investments, shares HMR's vision of harnessing the power of robotics to shape the future of industries worldwide. The partnership with Beno Holdings will provide HMR with invaluable support and guidance in strategic planning, market expansion, and access to a vast network of industry experts.

This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire HMR team. Their relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to pushing the boundaries of robotics technology have attracted the attention and recognition of esteemed investors like Beno Holdings.

Beno Holdings' decision to invest in HMR is a validation of the company's innovative solutions and their potential to make a significant impact in various industries. The partnership with Beno Holdings not only provides the financial resources needed for growth but also acknowledges the expertise and vision of the Human In Motion team.

"We are incredibly grateful for the recognition and support from Beno Holdings," said Dr Edward Park, Co-founder and COO at HMR. "Their investment and strategic partnership will enable us to accelerate our commercialization efforts and further solidify our position as a leader in the field of robotics. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and the positive impact we can create together. This collaboration represents a major leap forward in our journey to revolutionize exoskeleton technology."

Human In Motion Robotics and Beno Holdings are confident that their collaboration will lead to remarkable advancements in robotics technology and contribute to a future where humans and machines work seamlessly together to achieve new heights of productivity, innovation, and health.

“Human In Motion Robotics and Beno Holdings commitment to building advanced exoskeleton technology that has the capabilities to move us beyond our physical limitations will change the world for millions of people.” - Chloё Angus T10 Paraplegic and HMR Lived Experience Lead (CNW Group/Human in Motion Robotics Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About Human In Motion Robotics Inc:

Human In Motion Robotics Inc (HMR) is a leading robotics company dedicated to developing cutting-edge technologies that enhance human mobility. With a focus on human-centric design, their innovative solutions aim to improve productivity, safety, and efficiency across various industries. By combining novel robotic paradigms, advanced software algorithms, and custom electronics and sensors, HMR is shaping the future of human mobility and redefining the relationship between humans and machines.

About Beno Holdings:

Beno Holdings is a prominent Korean firm specializing in technology investments. With a strong track record of successful investments, Beno Holdings identifies and supports innovative companies with the potential to revolutionize industries. They provide strategic guidance, financial resources, and access to a vast network of industry experts to help their portfolio companies thrive and achieve their goals. Beno Holdings focuses on fostering partnerships and collaborations that drive technological advancements and create a positive impact on a global scale.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Human in Motion Robotics Inc.