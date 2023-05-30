Carnival Corporation appoints Paul Ludlow as president Carnival UK and P&O Cruises in leadership change

SOUTHAMPTON, England, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has announced the appointment of Paul Ludlow as Carnival UK president in addition to his leadership role for P&O Cruises.

In his new consolidated position, Ludlow will assume all commercial and operational responsibility for Carnival UK which includes P&O Cruises and Cunard globally. New Cunard president Katie McAlister, who joins the company in August, will report to Ludlow.

As part of this leadership change, Sture Myrmell will be leaving the business after a long and illustrious career with the company.

Commenting on the changes, Carnival Corporation & plc president, CEO and chief climate officer Josh Weinstein said: "Paul is a 21-year veteran of the company with far-reaching experience across every commercial department and multiple brands in our portfolio of world-class cruise lines. That deep expertise, coupled with Paul's proven leadership and track record of outstanding results, make him the clear choice to support our entire UK organization and to drive our return to strong profitability."

Weinstein added: "I would also like to thank Sture for 30 years of dedicated service. From his start in our company as an officer aboard Cunard, to becoming President, P&O Cruises – Australia, to coming full circle and ultimately leading Carnival UK including the venerable Cunard brand, Sture's dedication and contributions to our company have been significant. We wish him well."

Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "There has never been a more auspicious time for our two brands. P&O Cruises continues to deliver outstanding success and is clearly at the forefront of contemporary, mainstream holidays.

"Aligned with global talent including Gary Barlow and Nicole Scherzinger, as well as credible, authentic partnerships such as the recent BAFTA Television Awards sponsorship, the future of the brand could not be brighter.

"Next year will be a momentous one for Cunard with the arrival of our new ship and our fourth Queen, Queen Anne, which will once again shine the spotlight on this exceptional brand with its rich legacy. I am confident that the arrival of Katie McAlister to lead the Cunard team will build on the demand for Cunard voyages in the UK and across the world."

Ludlow's role is effective from June 1, 2023.

ENDS

About P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises is Britain's favourite cruise line, welcoming guests to experience holidays with a blend of discovery, choice, relaxation, and exceptional service catered towards British tastes. Each of the seven ships has its own appeal from family friendly or exclusively for adults. With over 200 destinations worldwide, P&O Cruises itineraries are carefully curated to inspire discovery and are varied to suit newcomers and experienced guests alike.

Arvia joined the P&O Cruises fleet in December 2022 as the second LNG-powered, Excel-class ship embodying the newest trends in travel, dining, and entertainment. Arvia offers a Caribbean/winter season of fly-cruise holidays from homeport Barbados and Mediterranean holidays from Southampton during the summer.

P&O Cruises works with the best of the best including Gary Barlow who is music director of The 710 Club on Arvia and Iona and has delivered a number of unique musical moments on board. Crafted to Gary's creative vision, The 710 Club showcases an eclectic range of performances and offers an opportunity for up-and-coming musicians to get their break. Gary also joins guests for exclusive performances on Arvia and Iona holidays. Multi award-winning performer Nicole Scherzinger will be the creative force behind contemporary and breath-taking late night shows to be performed in SkyDome on board Iona and Arvia and P&O Cruises Food Heroes include chefs Marco Pierre White, Jose Pizarro, Shivi Ramoutar and Kjartan Skjelde who has created Norwegian speciality dishes, as well as award-winning drinks expert Olly Smith.

Recent awards for P&O Cruises include:

British Travel Awards Winner 21/22 – Best Cruise Line for Family Holidays.

Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards Winner 2022 – Best for Families.

The company is part of Carnival Corporation & PLC (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East, and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

