Communica Named Global Agency of Record for Marketing and Communications by Teijin Automotive Technologies

TOLEDO, Ohio, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communica, Inc. today announced that it has been named the global agency of record across multiple marketing communications disciplines by Teijin Automotive Technologies, a leading manufacturer of highly engineered products for dynamic market segments, including automotive, heavy truck, marine and recreational vehicles. The multi-year agreement marks a significant milestone in Communica's history and will help to further strengthen the agency's presence in the automotive industry.

(PRNewswire)

Teijin Automotive Technologies is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced automotive components, systems and software. The company has a long history of delivering innovation and advanced technology to the automotive industry and is a trusted partner to many of the world's leading automakers.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen by Teijin as their agency of record," said David Kanarowski, senior vice president of Communica. "This is a great honor for our agency and we are excited to help Teijin Automotive tell their story of advanced composite components for mobility platforms, including EV."

As part of the agreement, Communica will be responsible for providing a full range of marketing and communications services, including strategy, creative development, media planning and buying and digital marketing. The agency will also provide strategic counsel and support to help the company reach its business objectives.

"We are very pleased to be working with Communica," said Kim Zitny, director of corporate communications for Teijin Automotive Technologies. "They have a proven track record of delivering excellent results for their clients and we are confident that they will help us to continue to grow our business."

About Teijin Automotive Technologies

Teijin Automotive Technologies specializes in the development and production of advanced composite components – including carbon and glass fiber – for the global automotive and transportation industries and is an integral part of the Teijin Group of companies. The company is a worldwide leader in composite formulations with a focus on providing automakers with lightweight, durable products that enable design and packaging flexibility. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Mich., USA, Teijin Automotive Technologies has 29 operations in 8 countries and employs more than 5,000 people. For more information visit Teijinautomotive.com.

About Communica, Inc.

Communica is an integrated advertising, marketing and public relations firm headquartered in Toledo's Warehouse District with regional offices in Charlotte, Columbus and Detroit. We partnered with our first client in 1988 and they are still our client today, growing as we grow.

For more than 30 years, Communica has developed award-winning, high-impact campaigns for regional, national and international organizations by engaging with their core audiences and growing awareness, building preference and increasing revenue for their brands.

At Communica, we empower our multidisciplinary team of 45 to continually learn and adapt as marketing, communications and business landscapes evolve, embracing the channels, platforms and technology that most effectively position our clients' brands to their customers- new and old- across every touchpoint and every opportunity, every time. Learn more at thinkcommunica.com.

Contact:

Jessica Hover

Communica, Inc.

jhover@thinkcommunica.com

419-367-9558

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Communica