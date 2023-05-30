CureMD Oncology Partners with Northern Marianas Oncology Center, Celebrates Expanded Reach to Saipan

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CureMD, a leading provider of comprehensive technology solutions for community oncology, is proud to announce its partnership with the Northern Marianas Oncology Center at CHCC, an independent practice servicing the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands. This announcement marks a significant milestone for CureMD as it expands its reach to community oncology practices across the globe, no matter the size or distance.

The Northern Marianas Oncology Center, led by Dr. Peter Brett, opened the Comprehensive Cancer Screening and Prevention Program in 2021 to provide no-cost cancer prevention counseling and screening advice and testing to all residents living in the CNMI in 2021. The goal of the program is to screen for and prevent common cancers, so that if cancer develops, it will be caught at an earlier stage. CureMD is proud to help the Northern Marianas Oncology Center drive this mission forward with their best-in-class technology solutions for oncology.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Northern Marianas Oncology Center as we continue to expand our reach across community oncology practices," said Wasif Toor, VP of Oncology, CureMD. "We believe that every patient deserves access to high-quality oncology care, and we are proud to partner with the Northern Marianas Oncology Center to help further their mission."

The Northern Marianas Oncology Center is a state-of-the-art cancer center that provides comprehensive cancer care and preventative screening to the people of Saipan and the Northern Marianas Islands. With the implementation of CureMD Oncology, the Northern Marianas Oncology Center will have access to the latest technology, including electronic health records, clinical decision support, and practice management tools.

"CureMD Oncology is an excellent fit for our cancer center," said MaryQuinn Rozkydal, RN, BSN, Oncology Nurse Manager, Northern Marianas Oncology Center. "Their solutions will allow us to streamline our workflow and provide our patients with the best possible care. We look forward to our partnership with CureMD and the positive impact it will have on our community."

CureMD is committed to expanding its reach to community oncology practices across the globe, and the addition of the Northern Marianas Oncology Center is just the beginning. With their advanced technology and dedication to quality care, CureMD is poised to make a significant impact on the world of oncology.

About the Northern Marianas Oncology Center

For more information about CHCC programs, follow @cnmichcc on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter; visit https://www.chcc.health; or call (670) 234-8950.

Northern Marianas Oncology Center Contact:

Lee Tenorio

The Northern Marianas Oncology Center

670-234-8951

lee.tenorio@chcc.health

About CureMD:

CureMD is a leading provider of oncology solutions, with a mission to improve patient outcomes and quality of care through technology. Our cloud-based, integrated platform includes practice management, electronic health records, autonomous billing solutions, and revenue cycle management. We're helping community oncology practices seamlessly manage all major functions of their practice with key features such as our NCCN-powered chemotherapy regimen library, activity-based scheduling, advanced treatment planning templates, patient portal, mobile apps, and oncology-specific clinical and billing expertise.

CureMD Contact:

Ashley Yum

CureMD

212-509-6200

ashley.yum@curemd.com

View original content:

SOURCE CureMD