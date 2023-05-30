GOLDEN STATE FOODS ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF BRIAN DICK TO PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

IRVINE, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brian Dick to President and Chief Operating Officer, effective June 5. In this role, Brian will oversee all global operations and functions for the company, including food manufacturing, logistics, and administrative groups. Based in GSF's Irvine, California corporate headquarters, he will provide strategic leadership and direction for all worldwide activities to ensure the achievement of the organization's multi-year strategic plans and annual plans, including the attainment of all customer satisfaction objectives and company financial and growth goals.

"Brian's leadership in global operations as well as with our executive and management teams has contributed to substantial growth and progress at our company," said Conrad Wetterau, Chairman of the GSF Board of Directors, of Brian's 24 years at GSF. "I'm confident that as he continues to effectively lead our organization, adhering to our Creed and Values, Brian's passion for and dedication to Golden State Foods' long-term success will inspire deeper alignment with our worldwide customers and position us for future growth."

"I would like to thank Conrad and the Wetterau family for their faith in me and our team, especially in light of the recent loss of Mark Wetterau, our beloved CEO," said Brian. "Over the last 25 years, Mark laid an outstanding foundation and built an exceptional team. We pledge our best efforts to continue to work together as one, to serve the great people of GSF, to nurture our special culture, and to honor Mark's legacy by striving for excellence in all we do going forward for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

Brian most recently served as GSF's Corporate Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since 2019, and previously held executive leadership roles as Corporate Senior Vice President and President, Global Manufacturing; Corporate Senior Vice President and President, Global Liquid Products and GSF Fresh! Produce; and Corporate Vice President and President – Liquid Products, North America. He joined GSF in 1999 as the Business Development Manager for GSF Egypt and earned promotions to various business development roles, before leading the U.S. sales force as Group Vice President of Sales and Marketing. As Group Vice President and General Manager Liquid Products, GSF Conyers, Brian led the team to earn various customer Supplier of the Year awards, as well as back-to-back 2011 and 2012 GSF Chairman's Challenge Awards.

Beyond his service at Golden State Foods, Brian currently serves on the U.S. Board of Governors for GS1, a non-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency using GS1 Standards. From 2020–2022, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Association for Dressings and Sauces (ADS), which represents manufacturers and suppliers within this liquid products segment of the food industry.

Originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, Brian earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and modern languages from Queens University in Belfast, Ireland.

About Golden State Foods

Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, feeds one billion people every day! Headquartered in Irvine, California, the multi-national company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation, and customer service. Established in 1947, GSF and its family of companies currently service 200+ leading brands (125,000+ restaurants/stores in more than 50 countries) from its 50 locations on five continents. Its core businesses include: manufacturing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy/aseptic, and provides custom distribution services. The company employs approximately 6,000 associates and is management-owned and run. Golden State Foods also operates a national non-profit organization, the GSF Foundation.

